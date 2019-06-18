Deal with your anger, we don’t need your support , Hon. Oscar Sudi tells Uhuru

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of having a bad attitude towards DP William Ruto’s allies whenever he visits opposition strongholds.
Two days after visiting Kisumu, Uhuru came out guns blazing on Sunday, accusing a section of Jubilee leaders from Mt Kenya of undermining his leadership.
In his native Kikuyu, Uhuru warned that he will descend on Mt Kenya rebels supporting DP William Ruto, adding that they should not take his silence for granted.
“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Kenyatta as quoted by Citizen Digital.
But in a burial on Monday, Sudi slammed Uhuru’s fury, adding that he should sit down with DP William Ruto and solve all issues affecting the Jubilee party.
The second term MP warned that the country is going to a bad direction, arguing that the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga should be blamed.
“It is shocking that when you go to opposition zones you are happy but once you leave the zones you come breathing fire at us. We don’t want the anger you have on us. Sit with your Deputy and give us answers to our concerns,” said Sudi as quoted by the Standard.
“The country seems to have taken the wrong direction politically and economically after the handshake,” said Sudi.
Comments
Anonymous says
correct!
let the imbecile be told the truth to his face: he is a product of election assassination theft and he has nothing in that skull, cos, it’s full of weed/ganja/alcohol to the extent he has appointed empty shells to run his looting regime as he is high all the time. Now, he is thinking of a mirage legacy that don’t exist but a creation by him and his thieving family to be robbing from all citizens of Kenya on his useless legacy.
dreamer, save the republic of Kenya from your crimes and announce your resignation: nobody needs you as was the reality on 2013 and on 2017 elections results.
Anonymous says
TRUTH BE TOLD.
Ruto cleaned the strong candidates at the primaries and handed over Jubilee tickets to weaker ones. At the elections, he again made sure that they ALL scored 53% marks (votes). These are the kikuyus MPs running after him. Two: These are MPs are also after his billions, and will surely take off days to part primaries.
Just thoughts
