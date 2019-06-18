Deal with your anger, we don’t need your support , Hon. Oscar Sudi tells Uhuru

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of having a bad attitude towards DP William Ruto’s allies whenever he visits opposition strongholds.

Two days after visiting Kisumu, Uhuru came out guns blazing on Sunday, accusing a section of Jubilee leaders from Mt Kenya of undermining his leadership.

In his native Kikuyu, Uhuru warned that he will descend on Mt Kenya rebels supporting DP William Ruto, adding that they should not take his silence for granted.

“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Kenyatta as quoted by Citizen Digital.

But in a burial on Monday, Sudi slammed Uhuru’s fury, adding that he should sit down with DP William Ruto and solve all issues affecting the Jubilee party.

The second term MP warned that the country is going to a bad direction, arguing that the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga should be blamed.

“It is shocking that when you go to opposition zones you are happy but once you leave the zones you come breathing fire at us. We don’t want the anger you have on us. Sit with your Deputy and give us answers to our concerns,” said Sudi as quoted by the Standard.

“The country seems to have taken the wrong direction politically and economically after the handshake,” said Sudi.