DAVID OSIANY: RAILA’S right-hand man that gives DALMAS OTIENO sleepless nights

By Comrade Alberto
Hon David Osiany, incoming Rongo Member of Parliament is a man of impeccable character. Hon Osiany is the most popular political figure in Rongo today. Osiany is a man of unparalleled sterling guts and highest unmatched morals. According to the sophisticated people of Rongo Constituency, Osiany is the only man not only qualified to lead them, but is also in the mould of his boss Raila Odinga. Just like Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Osiany espouses the ideologies our founders and foundressess of this great nation.
Nonetheless, one man that never goes to sleep is the incumbent Rongo law maker.
After his efforts to secure an appointment with ODM chief Raila Odinga bore no fruit, Rongo Member of Parliament hon Dalmas Otieno was nearly squeezed his balls today when he tried to force himself into an ODM rally in Kisumu, has sensed defeat.
According to Orange House operatives, Dalmas has made more than ten fruitless attempts to secure an appointment with Prime Minister and apologize for his past mistakes.
After having a premonition of losing his parliamentary seat to hon David Osiany, a former vibrant student leader at the University of Nairobi, the old Kanu man has been having endless nightmares. He has been trying to get a comeback formula through the Rt. Hon Raila’s mercy albeit it’s apparent the Prime Minister is disinterested in him.
Hon Dalmas who had decamped from ODM went missing from his constituency for a year.
According to sources, Dalmas has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Paul Abuor, his erstwhile competitor during the 2013 election. The deal is that Dalmas will financially benefact Abuor at the ODM primaries so as to try and defeat the Raila man David Osiany. He believes that by so doing the Abuor supporters will back him up later and Hon Osiany’s chances will be slim.
The local opinion survey buttresses the common assumption that the people of Rongo want a switch to youthful leadership at constituency level and Osiany seems to be their favorite candidate.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Otieno Dalmas go home. However what amuses me is Oloos defection to odm leaving Kalembe Ndile crying for being conned.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
And waititu is at pains claiming Oloo a tribalits Isaak Mwaura defecting to jubilee is a nationalits. waititu ua crazy
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Waititu Malindi seat is up for grabs this august 2017.Go back and u will realise u should’nt have tried it back at home
Kamara Daudi says
Zilwa Okech says
“JAP is in office. TNA is dead. UDF is dead… Other parties are dead. People like Kalembe Ndile are crying… The answer is that we were conned,” he said.
John says
Why does rail and and his family hate well educated Kenyans like regeneration dalmatian etc
RK says
Dalmas, what happened to KALAUSI (whirlwind). Were you the whirlwind or is the whirlwind blowing you into political oblivion?
Tramp Boss says
Young leadership must start from the the top. The way it happened in central Kenya.
Musalia tosha.
Samson Orina says
Robert says
All the best my bro. inlaw
OMONDI says
In this coming elections we all know that uhuru will beat raila. The question is how bad will raila lose? Will uhuru make raila look like a donkey in a horses race?
omoke says
Kuma wewe
hitman ken says
kalenjins still rally on other pple like kikuyus and the kikuyus dont like them and they will not vote for them come 2022 so first rutto must forget pressy sit and rutto must stop lieying kalenjin becoz it will bring great enemity btwn this two tribes let him find tat sit in is own ways not to include kalenjins tat his the spoksman this is nonsence and criminal thinking akwende na ujinga mafi ya kuku
Teddy Odhiambo says
We are ready for Reloded David Osiany 2022 na si tafadhali,,