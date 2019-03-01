Dam scandal hits DP Ruto camp as he maintains amount lost is just 7billion

The Sh63 billion dams scandal has triggered panic in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp as the arrests of high-profile government officials, including Cabinet secretaries, loom.
On Monday the Directorate of Criminal Investigations summoned 107 companies’ directors to be questioned over implementation of the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dams projects.
Since then Ruto has been meeting allies on how to respond to DCI investigations.
According to multiple sources, Ruto and his allies agreed to have senators, MPs and governors from the region, and their bloggers launch an aggressive campaign dismissing claims Sh63 billion could have been lost.
Yesterday, Ruto gave the deal a clean bill of health at a function attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta – amid indications two CSs are soon to be arrested over the dams saga.
Ruto also defended the proposed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport takeover by Kenya Airways. Reports had emerged that the DP’s wing opposed it.
Speaking when the Judiciary released its annual report in Nairobi, Ruto said reported figures on stolen funds were misleading.
“You’ve heard government lost about Sh21 billion, which is a flat lie! The money in question is about Sh7 billion, and for every coin paid, we have a bank guarantee,” he said.
“The correct information must be used so we can nail the real culprit,” he said.
“Sometimes we say Sh9 billion has been lost, we go to court and are told it’s Sh100 million. Sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot.”
His chief of staff Ken Osinde is listed as a director of Sanlam Company, among the 107 companies whose directors were summoned to record police statements.
Detectives are probing why the firm was paid Sh47 million by Italian firm CMC di Ravenna, said to have pocketed billions for work not done.
nnnnnvMajority of Kenyans believe Uhuru can’t fight corruption – poll
Mar. 01, 2019, 9:00 am
By NANCY AGUTU @nancyagutu
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to residents of Kisii town on February 20, 2019. /PSCU
Majority of Kenyans think that President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot fight corruption, a new poll reveals.
In the Sauti ya Wananchi poll released on Friday, 82 per cent of Kenyans think Uhuru will not succeed in his intention to focus on fighting corruption during his final five years in office.
Data was collected from 1,607 respondents from Kenya’s Sauti za Wananchi panel in the 22 round of calls conducted between September 27 and November 2, 2018.
According to the poll, the main reason Kenyans gave was lack of confidence. Forty per cent of the interviewed said the majority of government officials are corrupt.
Another 40 per cent said that Kenya has been corrupt for a long time and will not change easily. 39 per cent said that those responsible for corruption are in government.
Others noted that many of those who have been convicted of corruption were later freed (15 per cent) and that the President himself promotes corruption (per cent).
Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta for the first time said he wanted the renewed fight against graft to be his legacy.
Uhuru said corruption is an animal he wants to slay. “We have been working quietly over the few years,” he stated.
“We have begun tackling corruption regardless of who you are…even if you are my family members…agencies are free to arrest anybody.”
More on this: [VIDEO] Corruption fight my legacy, Uhuru says in renewed push for lifestyle audit
Details: [VIDEO] Lifestyle audit should include Jomo Kenyatta, MP Sudi tells Uhuru
The poll further indicated that a small number of people (17 per cent) think Uhuru will succeed while one per cent do not know whether he will succeed or not.
The main reasons given for optimism are that the President has shown determination on this issue (five per cent) or that he has good strategies to succeed (four per cent).
Others noted that some culprits are being prosecuted (three per cent), he has the support from key stakeholders (three per cent) and he has all the powers and authority to end it (two per cent).
Since the president took office in 2013 and was later re-elected in 2017, he has been grappling with the fight against corruption.
In 2015, Uhuru declared war on endemic corruption that was spiralling out of control. Since then, the Head of State has displayed vigour compounded with threats to take action against officers implicated in graft.
In that year, Uhuru made good his threat when he sacked some of his cabinet secretaries after tabling the famous list of shame.
Read: Multi-billion scandals: Uhuru still grappling with graft war, six years on
According to the poll, the most well-known corruption scandal among citizens is the National Youth Service case.
56 per cent say they have heard of the National Youth Service case of alleged corruption.
Read: List of suspects linked to Sh9bn NYS scandal
Other scandals are less well-known, including the National Cereals and Produce Board case (28 per cent), the sugar industry case (25 per cent), and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company case (15 per cent).
One out of 20 citizens (5 per cent) has heard of the case involving Migori Governor Okoth Obado.
Among those who have heard of these cases, the majority believe the allegations to be true.
The poll has +/-2.4% margin of error at 95% confidence level.