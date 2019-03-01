Dam scandal hits DP Ruto camp as he maintains amount lost is just 7billion

The Sh63 billion dams scandal has triggered panic in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp as the arrests of high-profile government officials, including Cabinet secretaries, loom.

On Monday the Directorate of Criminal Investigations summoned 107 companies’ directors to be questioned over implementation of the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dams projects.

Since then Ruto has been meeting allies on how to respond to DCI investigations.

According to multiple sources, Ruto and his allies agreed to have senators, MPs and governors from the region, and their bloggers launch an aggressive campaign dismissing claims Sh63 billion could have been lost.

Yesterday, Ruto gave the deal a clean bill of health at a function attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta – amid indications two CSs are soon to be arrested over the dams saga.



Ruto also defended the proposed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport takeover by Kenya Airways. Reports had emerged that the DP’s wing opposed it.

Speaking when the Judiciary released its annual report in Nairobi, Ruto said reported figures on stolen funds were misleading.

“You’ve heard government lost about Sh21 billion, which is a flat lie! The money in question is about Sh7 billion, and for every coin paid, we have a bank guarantee,” he said.

“The correct information must be used so we can nail the real culprit,” he said.

“Sometimes we say Sh9 billion has been lost, we go to court and are told it’s Sh100 million. Sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

His chief of staff Ken Osinde is listed as a director of Sanlam Company, among the 107 companies whose directors were summoned to record police statements.

Detectives are probing why the firm was paid Sh47 million by Italian firm CMC di Ravenna, said to have pocketed billions for work not done.