DATAPLUS POLL: Dalmas Otieno ahead of Ochilo Ayako in Migori Senate by-election

By Odhiambo Meshack

A county survey released by Kisumu-based DataPlus Research published on Tuesday shows that former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno as the most preferred Senator in Migori County.

Dalmas maintains a healthy nine point lead over Ayako who has been tipped to be hot favourite to be awarded awarded direct ticket by the ODM Party.

The seat which became vacant after the death of Ben Oluoch Okello has attracted an array of veteran and rookie politicians, but the poll points to a two horse race between Otieno and Ayako.

According to the research firm, the survey was conducted through CATI (Computer-Aided-Telephonic-Interviews) Saturday 22 July and Monday 24 July 2018 and involved 584 respondents.

Speaking during the press conference CEO Ben Okwach said the survey methodology was to.international standard and that they had targeted population demographic of Kenyans aged 18 years and above and registered on the IEBC voter roll. The sample

size was 584 respondents living within the eight constituencies of county comprising 286 men and 298 women.

The margin-of-error attributed to sampling and other random effects of this poll’s sample size is +/- 2.2 with a 95% confidence level.

A detailed report indicated that those who would be voting for Dalmas Otieno because of his long legialative experience and ability to avoid controversy, qualities that are in demand at the Senate of Kenya.

The fieldwork for this survey was conducted between 24th July

2018. Data was collected through telephonic interviews.

Kisumu based DataPlus funded the survey and a whopping 78% of the respondents confirmed that they would be voting on the aspirants as individuals regardless of who would be holding the ODM ticket.

With slightly less than 400,000 registered voters in Migori county, the senate by-election is expected to be competitively fought.

If elections were to be held today; the result would be as follows:

Dalmas Otieno 47.0%

Ochilo Ayacko 41.0%

John Pesa 18.0%

Ochieng Mbeo 1.5%

Gordon Ogola 2.5%

Eddy Oketch 1.0%

Ogola Ogola 0.0%

Mark Okundi 0.0%

The ODM is expected to announce it’s candidate before the end. Of this week.