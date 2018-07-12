Day Dagoretti MP John Kiarie Cried For Missing DP Ruto’s Campaign Handout

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie came into the limelight as a comedian before he tagged onto ODM leader Raila Odinga’s long enough to be a name in Kenyan politics.

But he must have taken his comedy too far and now it might cost him his seat.

Residents of Dagoretti South constituency in Nairobi as well as in Kiharu, Muranga County have now threatened to collect signatures and impeach their legislators for engaging in early campaigns and going against President Uhuru Kenyatta directive.

The MPs John Kiarie and Ndindi Nyoro respectively have been accompanying Deputy President William Ruto in making inroads to different parts of Central Kenya in a move interpreted as solidifying support for Ruto ahead of 2022 General Election. The two MPs were elected on a Jubilee party ticket.

Last week, it is alleged Kiarie almost engaged in a fist fight with Ruto’s right hand man, Farouk Kibet in Karen after he failed to get his weekly handout for campaigning on behalf of Ruto.

The man was in tears when he demanded his share of handout always given to MPs who accompany DP Ruto to his campaign escapades.

“We are very much concerned that the two have become puppets of political capital and are working for someone who we all know want to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.They have kicked off premature presidential campaigns, clearly in disregard to the President’s repeated appeal against politicking,” said a source who is aware of the ongoing plans to impeach the two.

‘’They have even gone ahead and established an informal political outfit called “Team Tangatanga” that they are using to move around led by (Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba) Murkomen, (Kikuyu MP) Kimani Ichungwah among others ,’’ said the source.