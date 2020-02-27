Cursed: Why Kenya will not stop direct flights from China, to allow Coronavirus, get donor funds, corruption!

The United States of America and the Swedish Governments have set aside billions of dollars to send to African countries and other Global South Nations which will be hit by the Coronavirus!

For this reasons; the Kenya Government has allowed the Chinese to come to Kenya with the hopes that the virus will spread faster in the country and the Region so that they can get billions of dollars from the United States of America and Sweden! The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is very demonic! Very evil!

*Kanali Mstaafu*

Meanwhile it is a know secret that Kenya is now a China territory, Uhuru is like the governor of Hong Kong who receives orders from Beijing, he is therefore waiting for a junior officer from Xin Ping office to call with info on how to proceed, for now all Chinese nationals even those infected with Coronavirus are welcome.