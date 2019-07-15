CS Munya attacks DP Ruto, tells him to stop early 2022 campaigns

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has taken a swipe at forces allied to Deputy President William Ruto over engagement in early campaigns.

Speaking over the weekend, the CS said that people eyeing seats in the 2022 polls should work, as that is what Kenyans will be using to gauge their leadership capacity.

In a veiled shot at the DP, he accused the second-in-command of disobeying an initial order by President Uhuru Kenyatta for political calm and service delivery to the people.

“As leaders we must first work for the people for the remaining three years in order to prove our worth in 2022,” he told the Standard.

He also contradicted Ruto on the proposed referendum, stressing on the need for an expansion of the executive to eliminate the current winner-takes-it-all system.

The DP and his team have on the other hand vowed to fight any changes to the constitution, terming them attempts to create positions for election losers.

Munya’s attacks come amid some bad blood between him and the DP’s camp, following his implication in an alleged assassination plot against the DP.

His name was included in a lost of top state officials from Mt Kenya region who have been holding meetings at the La Mada Hotel, allegedly to plot the elimination of the DP.

And though he has admitted being part of the delegation that has been meeting there, he has made it clear that the meetings are development-based and not malicious.