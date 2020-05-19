CS Matiangi presidential ambition dies as Dr Mukhisa Kituyi joins 2022 race

For several months Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiangi has been trending as a possible 2022 neutral presidential candidate for both president Uhuru and former prime minister Raila Odinga, but things have since changed.

CS Matiangi’s approval ratings seem to have taken a hit since the COVID 19 pandemic and all attention shifted to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. CS Matiangi has been doing a tremendous job behind the scenes with most of his officers have executed efficient strategies that nabbed many could be covid 19 positive and put on mandatory quarantine before transmitting to the community.

Well, CS Matiangi team may have relaxed due to covid 19 but looks like they lost the entire plot and now the UNTACD secretary General Dr Mukhisa Kituyi is riding high and yes even some Statehouse operatives are comfortable with his presidency were it to happen.

In a brief text message to some of his friends, Dr Kituyi expressed strong interest in exploring possibilities of running for 2022 presidency and yes, everybody is talking about it.



Message from Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi

Friends, over the past three months, I have been inundated by messages of goodwill and requests to offer myself as a candidate for the Presidency of Kenya at the next General Elections. I am deeply touched by your overwhelming support and the confidence you have in me to serve our country in this high office.

I would like to assure you that I am actively considering the matter and will formally communicate my decision at an appropriate time in the near future. I am currently working with governments around the world, including ours, to mitigate the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the near future, once travel restrictions are lifted, I intend to travel home to meet old and new friends including many of you to share my vision for our people and hold consultations on the future of our county and my role.

I urge you to continue the conversation on how our country can rise from the pre-existing challenges now exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic. Keep safe and be assured that I will not disappoint you.

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, PhD