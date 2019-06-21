CS Matiangi jets in Gusii land to destroy DP Ruto completely

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i continues to attract more leaders from his Gusii backyard even as calls to have him contest for presidency intensify.

On Friday, a section of MPs had missed out from Matiang’i’s early morning meeting but most of them later on shared podium with him outside county headquarters for a public Baraza.

County Governor John Nyagarama, Speaker Moffat Teya and a host of MCAs joined the powerful minister for open dialogue over development in the region.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era, Samuel Arama of Nakuru Town are among those who joined Matiang’i.

Others are Vincent Kemosi of West Mugirango, Richard Onyonka of Kitutu Chache South. Until the time of going to the press, Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and his North Mugirango counterpart Joash Nyamoko had not arrived.

The team is expected to grace a fundraiser at Gesiaga in West Mugirango. Senator Okong’o Mogeni will be the host to the leaders.

Succession politics are likely to dominate the event given that some MPs support DP William Ruto while others are rooting for Matiang’i presidency.

Mr Arama, Governor John Nyagarama, Mr Mogeni and Speaker Moffat Teya are keen to have Matiang’i going for presidency.