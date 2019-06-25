CS Matiangi is sabotaging DP Ruto, claims Hon. Osoro

An elected MP in Kisii County has questioned why senior police officers and local chiefs have been failing to attend Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with KTN, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro wondered why senior police officers and chiefs boycott DP Ruto’s functions yet he is a national leader.

“It is sad that senior police officers and chiefs have been failing to attend DP Ruto’s functions in Kisii and Nyamira without a valid reason. Does it mean DP Ruto is not a leader in this country to be recognized?” he posed.

Osoro, a staunch supporter of the DP said that time has come for the truth to be told.

“The people in charge must tell us why DP Ruto should not be protected. Someone needs to explain why DP Ruto should not enjoy full security because he is the second most protected person after President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he stated.

Osoro argued that DP Ruto is entitled to security just like any other national leader. He castigated those issuing boycott orders to county commissioners and local chiefs not to attend DP Ruto’s functions.