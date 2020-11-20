DP Ruto propagandist Dennis Itumbi drags CS Matiangi to court over Ruaraka land scandal, messy jokes?

By Dennis Itumbi

DENIS VS DR. FRED OKENGO MATIANG’I,

File number – MCACMISC/E022/2020

Filed.

I will personally prosecute it.

Issues:

1. EACC and DPP have intentionally delayed this matter

2. High Court has already ruled Ruaraka Land was Public Land and it was irregulary paid for by the Ministry under Matiangi

“We find that the compulsory land acquisition should not have happened in the first place. One cannot compulsory acquire what is an already public land,” ruled Justice Obaga.

3. Matiang’i formed A Quality and Standards team that told him do NOT pay, he ignored and paid…mtado?

4. I now Seek to charge him on FOUR counts as per attached proposed Charge Sheet.

5. If the Court allows the charge, he will take plea at The Anti-Corruption Court.

The Matter is now before a Competent Court of Law and will therefore prosecute it there.

Though in Public Interest, what must be shared will be shared.