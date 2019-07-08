CS Kiunjuri is a political dwarf, wants to be Ruto’s deputy, will flop- Hon Ngunjiri

CS KIUNJURI – STOP LYING TO KENYANS

1. You were in Nyeri as a Minister up to and until the point you officially launched the Riagamuru project – laid the pipes and unveiled the signage. For that we thanked you then, and continue to thank you even now.

2. However you stopped being a CS and became a politician immediately you took the microphone and decided to MC the public baraza thereafter; including determining which politician would speak and when, and which one would not. It was especially impolite of you to imagine that you could stop me from speaking in an event in my constituency. Whether you like it or not I was elected to represent this constituency in Bunge. I am also the one who had mobilized the public to attend this event using sound cars for two days prior to the event, as well as paid for the tents, chairs and PA you were using! (Incidentally even in Presidential events paid for by the State the area MP is allowed to speak!) When you tried to do that you stopped being a CS & became a tangatanga politician from Laikipia trying to do politics in Nyeri. And as you saw, Nyeri people do not take kindly to being talked down to by people from elsewhere.

3. Additional evidence of the fact that you had stopped being a CS at that point and were operating as a politician is that you did not even see the need to recognize Hon Joshua Toro, Chairman of the National Irrigation Board which is the institution that is actually funding this Riagamuru project. This is despite the fact that he was seated right next to you. I am actually the one who ended up recognising his presence and thanking NIB – AFTER you had finished your speech and as I was giving the final vote of thanks!

4. Do not lie to Kenyans. You were not attacked by anyone. The women and youth who refused to listen to the politicians who had accompanied you had the right to refuse to listen to politics. You and I know that what happened that day specifically, was that locals refused to allow anyone to do politics with such an important project that had taken 15 years to get here. I made that point publicly before I invited you back to the podium to speak on the project. When you came back and spoke exclusively on the project people listened without interruption. We then finished the event without political speeches because this was NOT a political event.

5. Your efforts to incite the security forces against the youth in Nyeri by profiling them as ‘Mungiki’ are extremely despicable, to say the least. (And what of the women and Wazees who were also not happy with you in that event?) But fortunately the government understands that you are acting as a politician in this case, not as a CS. Remember this is the same government that knows what you have been up to in your efforts to position yourself to be William Ruto’s Deputy President in 2022; including hosting various delegations of MCAs at your rural home. Or are these weekend and evening meetings with MCAs also part of your work as a Minister of Government?

Bwana CS – stop playing politics. Even this statements here-below are politics. Alternatively handover your resignation and come we play politics. But you can’t have your cake, and eat it too.

