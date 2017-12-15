Why Are Criminals Afraid Of William Ruto Presidency?

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Babana Peddler)

You see, if you are a clean man, if you hate corruption, if you detest crass ineptitude in government, if you are against the embezzlement of public funds, you should vote for William Samoei Arap Ruto in 2022.

Forget about the well packaged lies you hear about our able Deputy President. Trust me; it is a scheme by his enemies who know they will go to jail if the Sugoi man takes over at the helm of affairs.

That is why they want to postpone their evil by having the President who they can manipulate for selfish gain. Economic saboteurs do not believe that their time is up.

As the wise say “A guilty consience needs no accuser” Economic terrorists know well that when William sweeps the polls unprecedentedly in 2022, they will all rot in the four corners of Kamiti. That is why they are afraid.

William has exuded all qualities of a great leader. This man will not condone any nonsense by government officers.

That is why his enemies will roll out billions ostensibly to confuse and buy voters so as to prevent him. However, that evil plan will fail because people are not fools after all. No amount of money will erase their evil.

Criminals do not care about Kenyans. Rather, they take them for granted. That is why they are afraid of William the President. You all know where the criminals I am talking about come from.

For the sophisticated people of Kenya, August 2022 will represent a glorious chapter in the annals of our history to make life more abundant for the people.

When the DP takes over as boss, bad governance, cluelessness, brazen corruption and impunity will be a thing of the past. Ruto’s pedigree of integrity is incomparably second to none.Only time will tell.



GOD BLESS KENYA

GOD BLESS MY INCOMING PRESIDENT H.E. WILLIAM S. RUTO (2022)

The author sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii County