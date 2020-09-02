Covid-19 Scandal: “Go and come back with facts,” Hon Sabina Chege sends away top transport officials during probe

Top Transport ministry officials were on Wednesday September 2, 2020 sent away by National Assembly committee on health, saying the team was unprepared to respond to its questions.

The Sabina Chege-chaired committee said the Transport ministry officials who appeared before them were not adequately prepared.

The Transport ministry was represented by Health CAS Chris Obure during the afternoon session.

He appeared before the committee to explain the ministry’s role in the clearing of Jack Ma Foundation donations.

Obure had told the committee that all the donations were cleared exclusively by the government clearing agency.

“The document before us from the ministry is not well prepared. We need to compare what was donated, what was received and what actually ended up in the warehouse,” Chege said.

The Health committee probing the loss of Covid-19 funds demanded written submissions.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said the ministry is not prepared to face them in regards to the questions they have.

“…when we have people come here with half baked information, it causes tension,” he said.

“I will appeal that any institution invited here, if they are not prepared, they need to go back. I know you are experienced, you should not panic.”

Kutuny said the public should be fed with enough information on the investigations.

“I want to appeal to the government that they fine tune their communication,” he said.

Chege asked Obure to go and prepare himself and come back with facts.

“If we have this gaps you will keep Kenyans guessing. We will see you tomorrow at 9:30am on Thursday,” she said.