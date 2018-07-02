National Council of Churches President Warns Church Leaders Against Endorsing DP Ruto

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) General secretary Reverend Peter Karanja has warned leaders campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto to tread carefully because nobody can guarantee the DP will become the next president.

The Church leader also warned his colleagues under NCCK and residents of Rift Valley to avoid taking extremely partisan positions in the ongoing 2022 political realignments.

Karanja argued there would be a few obstacles ahead for the DP and that it would not be easy for him to ascend to the presidency as some may think.

“Let’s protect the NCCK from taking a very partisan political position. There are a few dangers on the way,” Reverend Karanja cautioned.

The clergyman cited the March 9, 2018 Harambee House handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga as a strong signal the 2022 presidential race would not be a smooth ride for Ruto.

“The handshake appears to completely stand in the way of Ruto. If you love Ruto so much, reinterpret the handshake. And explore keenly what are its total ramifications. If Raila is re-engineering himself through the handshake, then he is likely to cause major havoc on Ruto’s game plan,” Karanja argued.

He added the DP would meet stiff competition from Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“Another jogoo has emerged in Rift Valley called Gideon who is very rich because he is part of the dynasties. And his father doesn’t like Ruto at all. Even when Ruto tried to visit, he was not allowed to see him,” Karanja said.