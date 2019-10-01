Hon Francis Atwoli warns DP Ruto for opposing to Raila Uhuru BBI referendum

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has hit out at politicians opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Monday when he toured Kisumu, Atwoli said that failure to support the initiative might plunge Kenya into violence after elections.

“When you find a politician saying I will not support BBI, that is the most stupid leader on earth. If we don’t support BBI we are going to fight. Kenya will go through another sad moment which is not in the interest of anybody,” he said.

Atwoli argued that some politicians are like hawkers who never understand where they belong, urging them to be principled like President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Kenyan politicians are like hawkers, today they are saying this tomorrow they say that. None is principled maybe President Uhuru who talks less and Raila who says it as it is,” he added.

The COTU boss toured the lakeside city to address the issue of the Tom Mboya Labour College. Atwoli said as COTU they have embarked on the massive renovation of the facility which will see it become a world-class workers college.

“We embark on a massive renovation of Tom Mboya Labour College. The facility is going to be a world-class workers college where all courses in East, Central and South Africa will be conducted here both long term and short term,” he said.

The trade union boss said Sh500 million has been set aside by the government for the renovation project.