CORNERED: DP Ruto suspends campaigns after intelligence leaked that Uhuru was set to ban all public rallies

Deputy President William Ruto has suspended a series of political gatherings he was set to hold this coming weekend in Eastern region, citing the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country.

DP Ruto further says that going forward, he will “significantly scale down” on the number of political engagements he has been holding.

Many believe that DP Ruto suspended the campaigns after it become clear that Uhuru was set to ban all public gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus that has of late reached higher levels than before.

DP Ruto has been campaigning for the 2022 presidency.

The deputy president was expected to visit Machakos, Makueni and Kitui this weekend.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing. For this reason I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed,” said the DP in a tweet.

DP Ruto has been holding super spreader events accross the country with health experts warning that his events were responsible for the rise of coronavirus cases in Western Kenya where a number of high profile individuals including practicing doctors have lost their lifes.