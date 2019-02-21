Constitutional changes are inevitable , Uhuru tells Gusii leaders

President Uhuru has publicly admitted that a referendum is on the way as the nation seeks to embrace a more inclusive model of leadership and governance.

Uhuru who was accompanied by ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto said this when addressing Gusii leaders at the Kisii High School on Wednesday.

He said that the said constitutional changes are inevitable, agreeing on the need to bring to power a system that will see all Kenyans included in the decision-making table.

The Head of State admitted that this is one of the reasons that contributed to the March 9, 2018 truce with opposition leader Raila Odinga who is leading the push.

“We have to look into the structure of our government so that we can ensure no Kenyan feels left out.

“We all have good plans for our country, but we must have inclusivity because that is what will take us to the next level of development,” he was quoted by the People Daily.

Uhuru added that never again should Kenyans fight and shed blood while fighting for political seats, hence the reason why they considered joining hands to realize the changes.

He also expressed confidence that the 14-member Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) dispatched to seek answers to Kenyans’ problems and the changes they want will deliver in time.

He added that he will continue working with Raila as he seeks to leave the country at a better place than where he got it in 2013.

“I will work with Raila to ensure that I leave behind a legacy of a peaceful and united country. We must all be inclusive, ” said Kenyatta.