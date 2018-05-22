”The Constitution Is Not For Election Losers To Play With” – DP Ruto Tells Raila

By Eric Mwachaya

Deputy President William Ruto now says the country’s constitution is not for election losers to play with. He says the clamor for constitutional reforms is the work of people who do not care about the country and only mindful of their own self-interests.

Speaking in Mombasa today when he officially opened the third annual Devolution Legislative Summit at Pride-In Paradise Beach Resort, Mr. Ruto said Kenya was not ready for a referendum and urged those agitating for it to cool down the pace and let Jubilee administration deliver on its Big Four Agenda.

“James Orengo was trying to lure me to discuss the constitution review but today I won’t” said the DP.

He said he would only engage in meaningful discussion that will ensure creation of employment opportunities for young Kenyans and improve the country’s economy. “Let me say this; Lazy people who don’t want to work hard and incompetent people who can’t formulate programmes , and those who lose elections want to use the constitution as their boogey man” charged Ruto.

Earlier at the same forum, Senate Minority Leader Mr. James Orengo had told those opposed to constitutional reforms to look at the message the pro-reforms proponents are sending to the masses and not the messenger. “We need a discussion that will not divide the nation. Look at the message, read it and understand it before going out there to shout” said the Siaya Senator.

Yesterday, a group of ODM legislators accused Mr. Ruto of making NASA leader Raila Odinga his punching bag every time he faces a crisis. They told the DP to pick his was well and stop dragging Mr. Odinga in his woes as he struggles to campaign for his 2022 presidential bid.

More than 2,000 members of county assemblies and senators are attending the meeting in Mombasa. This year’s theme is: “The Devolution Debate: Aligning Legislation to Development Agenda.” Mr. Odinga is expected to close the conference on Thursday this week.

