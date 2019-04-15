Exposed: ODM cartel pocketed millions, sold Raila image for use in huduma namba’ billboard?

Dr David Ndii the NASA strategists and man who has consulted for supreme leader Raila Odinga since 2013 to 2018 has sent out a strong message of disapproval over the use of Baba’s image in a billboard mobilizing Kenyans register for the controversial Huduma Namba.

This is such a climbdown. I hope he knows what he is doing. https://t.co/54Ya9lejnw — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019

The picture of the billboard, that has gone viral on social media, has elicited different reactions on social media with David Ndii saying that he hopes Raila knows what he is doing.

There is also talk that a senior Raila ally (senior cartel) from Nyanza may have pocketed millions as payment from the interior ministry for use of Raila’s image, it may be that Baba has no clue that someone sold his image and made millions. The cartels around Baba are eating with a big spoon ! Such billboards are paid for for hundrends of thousands depending on the duration they will run.

Dr Ndii is not a big fan of Huduma Namba. He argues that the Kenyatta family wants to use it to introduce a money lending mobile app among other ills.

Dr Ndii however reiterated his continued support to Raila by making it clear to a tweep that his strategies will always triumph

”I have no problem with that. Tutakutana uwanja”

I have no problem with that. Tutakutana uwanja. — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 15, 2019

It should be noted here that Ndii is not a big fan of DP William Ruto. Awhile back, the economist said that he will relocate from Kenya if Ruto becomes President.

In fact for the first time since 2017, Ndii has revealed that he supported Raila because he wanted a united opposition and that he (baba) was the better option in the pool

This is such a climbdown. I hope he knows what he is doing. https://t.co/54Ya9lejnw — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019

I have no problem with that. Tutakutana uwanja. — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 15, 2019

Haha I can't believe I supported this guy. This goes to prove that @DavidNdii was right about huduma namba/card. It's just business and Rao has a cut in it. pic.twitter.com/kSGUi4MnI6 — kimutai (@kimutai__) April 13, 2019

@HudumaKenya #HudmaNamba is A SCAM Cards are issued by @Mastercard @DavidNdii Exposed it for the FRAUD it is. Data directly uploaded to PRIVATE MasterCard & OT MORPHO of @IEBCKenya Voters REGISTER SCAM servers & Raw Data for NIS. https://t.co/bsYato3CrD pic.twitter.com/ixfuPIWVOQ — Tim Mutua (@TimMutua3) April 14, 2019

Makes sense. Plausible reason why NASA leaders have reduced themselves counter #ResistHudumaNamba influencers is its been sold to them as a 2022 political weapon against Ruto. https://t.co/UZ2ea97pQR — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019