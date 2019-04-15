Exposed: ODM cartel pocketed millions, sold Raila image for use in huduma namba’ billboard?

Dr David Ndii the NASA strategists and man who has consulted for supreme leader Raila Odinga since 2013 to 2018 has sent out a strong message of disapproval over the use of Baba’s image in a billboard mobilizing Kenyans register for the controversial Huduma Namba.
This is such a climbdown. I hope he knows what he is doing. https://t.co/54Ya9lejnw
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019
The picture of the billboard, that has gone viral on social media, has elicited different reactions on social media with David Ndii saying that he hopes Raila knows what he is doing.
There is also talk that a senior Raila ally (senior cartel) from Nyanza may have pocketed millions as payment from the interior ministry for use of Raila’s image, it may be that Baba has no clue that someone sold his image and made millions. The cartels around Baba are eating with a big spoon ! Such billboards are paid for for hundrends of thousands depending on the duration they will run.
Dr Ndii is not a big fan of Huduma Namba. He argues that the Kenyatta family wants to use it to introduce a money lending mobile app among other ills.
Dr Ndii however reiterated his continued support to Raila by making it clear to a tweep that his strategies will always triumph
”I have no problem with that. Tutakutana uwanja”
I have no problem with that. Tutakutana uwanja.
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 15, 2019
It should be noted here that Ndii is not a big fan of DP William Ruto. Awhile back, the economist said that he will relocate from Kenya if Ruto becomes President.
In fact for the first time since 2017, Ndii has revealed that he supported Raila because he wanted a united opposition and that he (baba) was the better option in the pool
Haha I can't believe I supported this guy. This goes to prove that @DavidNdii was right about huduma namba/card. It's just business and Rao has a cut in it. pic.twitter.com/kSGUi4MnI6
— kimutai (@kimutai__) April 13, 2019
@HudumaKenya #HudmaNamba is A SCAM Cards are issued by @Mastercard @DavidNdii Exposed it for the FRAUD it is. Data directly uploaded to PRIVATE MasterCard & OT MORPHO of @IEBCKenya Voters REGISTER SCAM servers & Raw Data for NIS. https://t.co/bsYato3CrD pic.twitter.com/ixfuPIWVOQ
— Tim Mutua (@TimMutua3) April 14, 2019
Makes sense. Plausible reason why NASA leaders have reduced themselves counter #ResistHudumaNamba influencers is its been sold to them as a 2022 political weapon against Ruto. https://t.co/UZ2ea97pQR
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019
Baba alichoka kumeza mate. He's in Canaan and his bread has been buttered, he sees no evil, he hears no evil till Kingdom come. Haha😁
— Kilonzo Mulinge (@Naitwabenedict) April 14, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
it has taken this long for you to know about the leach vampire – it has never been good for the nation and country since his grandfather killed a whiteman and his father being behind the assassination of Tom Mboya and his all those killed at the 1982 coup and all election killing since 2007/2008 and both in the 2017 election. they guy is full of shit!
Anonymous says
This must be a monkey eater above. Even toddlers with unwiped behinds in Central are taught that Raila is the one who brings calamities in Kenya! Shame on you!
Anonymous says
HUDUMA NAMBA IS WHOLESALE OF EVERY POOR KENYAN CITIZEN WITH A CELLPHONE OR BANK ACCOUNTS, ALLOWING ALLIED WEALTHY AND POWERFUL ELITES (FOREIGN AND LOCAL) TO GET INTO THE POCKETS OF UNSUSPECTING, IGNORANT AND UNFORMED KENYAN CITIZENS IN ORDER TO PICK THEM DRY; MOST LIKELY TO PAY FOR THE CORRUPTION DEBTS THEY HAVE INCURRED BY LOOTING KENYAN PUBLIC RESOURCES TO ENRICH THEMSELVES AND THEIR FOREIGN FRIENDS WHO WILL HELP THEM INSTALL THIS CITIZENS LOOTING SYSTEM CALLED HUDUMA NAMBA!
THE KENYAN PARASITES ARE NOW LAYING TRAPS FOR THE IGNORANT POOR KENYAN HUMAN HOSTS, OVER WHOM THEY HAVE TOTAL CONTROL, THE USUAL KENYA PROFESSIONAL DOORMAT, RAILA ODINGA, IS JUST VERY EAGER TO LEND A HAND TO HIS BROTHER TO HELP HIM GET OUT OF THIS MESSY BIND OF MASSIVE FOREIGN DEBT ON THE BACKS OF POOR KENYANS!!
KENYANS MUST REMEMBER THE 16% TAX HIKES THAT WAS PROPOSED NOT LONG AGO AND THEN REDUCED TO 8%??? THE OTHER 8% WILL NOW COME THROUGH THE BACK DOORS OF HUDUMA NUMBA SYSTEM GADGETS!!!
ALREADY, GAMBLING/BETTING MACHINES ARE SPREADING LIKE WILDFIRES, THE SCHOOL CHILDREN ARE EMPTYING THEIR LUNCH MONEY, STEALING FROM PARENTS, TEACHERS, CLASSMATES AND ANYBODY TO GO GAMBLE ON THE LICENSED MACHINES INSTALLED IN EVERY CORNER OF THE SLUMS IN KENYA; PUSHED BY THE SAME POWERFUL ELITES!!!
THESE ELITES CANNOT CREATE JOBS, BUT THEY SURE CAN PICK THE POCKETS OF POOR KENYANS LIVING IN SLUMS BY TURNING THEIR CHILDREN INTO GAMBLING ADDICTS AND CRIMINALS!!!