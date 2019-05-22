Concentrate on opposition issues, Hon Oscar Sudi warns ODM chair Mbadi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has told off National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi for spreading rumours that Deputy President William Ruto and his Jubilee MPs were planning to create an impeachment motion against Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i.



Sudi through his Facebook account said it was appalling to hear National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi accusing Jubilee MPs of plotting to impeach Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Sudi wondered how the same ODM which was calling for Matiang’i’s ouster in 2017 was pretending now to be defending him.