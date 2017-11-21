“Am Committed To NASA’s NRM” – Hon Kajwang’ Says After Celebrating Supreme Court Ruling With Jubilee MPs

By Senator Moses Otieno Kajwang’

My attention has been drawn to fake news on social media that I am working with Jubilee.

How can I work with a junta that has specialised in killing my constituents?

Right now I am busy mourning and tending to those who have been killed and injured in the past few weeks. I am busy alongside other NRM leaders crafting the next phase in the quest for electoral justice. I am in NRM to stay. The Goebels and Squealers on social media should find a different fantasy.

In the course of my Parliamentary duties I will always find myself in a room with members from Jubilee. This was the case when we had a meeting of Young Parliamentarians on Monday. Its a coincidence that the Supreme Court ruling came the same day. A leader does not run away from people with divergent views.

