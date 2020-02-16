Come out clean, Echesa was your proxy in fake tender- Orengo tells Ruto

Senate minority leader Hon James Orengo has asked Deputy President William Ruto to come clean over the allegations that ex-CS Rashid Echesa brokered a KSh.39B fake deal at his Harambee Annex house offices.

Speaking at funeral of John Melti in Busia, Hon Orengo said the allegations had painted DP Ruto’s office in negative light.

“The office of the Deputy President has become a crime scene, with people getting into his office masquerading as army generals, that is very strange,” Orengo said.

On Saturday, DP Ruto through a post on social media distanced himself from ex-CS Echesa’s woes saying parties linking him to the scam were his political detractors.

The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,” He wrote.

His statement came in the backdrop of a newspaper article Which referred to the embattled ex-CS as his ally claiming that the DP’s office had become a ‘citadel for fake deals’.

Hon Echesa who will be cooling his heels at the Muthaiga Police Station slammer the entire weekend was arrested on Thursday by detectives over an alleged KSh.39B fake military equipment scam involving an American investor with a supplying company based in Polland where DP Ruto’s daughter June is the Chargee De Affairs.

The former CS, who was grilled the entire day, is alleged to have used the Office of the Deputy President and the signature of Defence Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma to cut a fraudulent multi-billion shilling deal.

On Friday, a Nairobi court gave detectives the go-ahead to hold the former government official and his co-accused for an entire weekend as probe into his involvement in the scam continues.