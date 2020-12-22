“Come back home, we’ll make you Nairobi county governor”, Miguna told

Exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has been adviced to come back home so that the citizens of Nairobi elect him as their governor after he declared interest following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

Miguna said he will contest in the expected mid-February Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.



Sonko ‘moves on’

In a series of tweets, Miguna said he has decided to run in the upcoming mini poll after getting legal advice from Waikwa Wanyoike, a constitutional lawyer and co-founder of Katiba Institute.

“Having received competent legal advice from @waikwawanyoike on Dec. 19, 2020, I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election. Volunteers are welcomed,” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Miguna said he will reassemble his 2017 gubernatorial campaign team to do all the necessary arrangements for his bid including picking nomination forms, filling them up and submitting them to the poll body IEBC.

He had vied for the same seat during the 2017 general election as an independent candidate and emerged fourth with 10,308 votes behind Sonko, Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth.

“Viva, Comrade Ogolla. Constitute the old 2017 team and recruit new patriots and freedom fighters. Have a team to collect nomination papers from the @IEBCKenya, organize teams to complete, sign, and file the nomination papers. Let’s prove to cartels that Kenya belongs to us. Bravo,” he tweeted.

He added: “The best support right now for us, is to be organized and to mobilize. The cartels will try their old games. They will rebrand the crook Peter Kenneth, or Wanjiru, Waweru, Jimna Mbaru, or Kidero. But Kenyans are waking up like never before. Viva!”

Miguna was dramatically deported in February 2018 after the mock swearing in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’, where he played a role in administering the oath.

He was exiled by the State over his role in the inauguration and his attempts to return to the country have proved futile even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga now enjoy friendship after their much publicised handshake that gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Miguna lives in Canada where he is also a citizen appealed to volunteers to back his campaign machinery.

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, 2013 presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and BBI national secretariat co-chairman Dennis Waweru are among politicians said to be eyeing the seat.

Businesswoman Agnes Kagure, former Nairobi City Council Clerk Philip Kisia and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo are also reported to be interested in the coveted position.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was on Monday sworn in as acting governor after Sonko’s impeachment by MCAs was rubber stamped by senators on December 17.

Mutura will be in charge of county affairs for 60 days ahead of a by-election by IEBC to replace the ousted governor given the city had no deputy governor by the time he was impeached.