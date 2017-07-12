“Co-operate and save your family or refuse and lose it” JUBILEE warns CHEBUKATI

Via Anwar Saddat on Facebook

Word from from Credible sources indicate that IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati is a man under extreme pressure.

His family is under “detention” and held hostage by the Duo: whether they live or die is up to Chebukati.

Chebukati has been told that if he plays ball, his family will live; if not they will die.

Please keep Chebukati and his family in your thoughts and prayers, and that the evil schemes of the Duo shall not prevail.