“Co-operate and save your family or refuse and lose it” JUBILEE warns CHEBUKATI

Via Anwar Saddat on Facebook
Word from from Credible sources indicate that IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati is a man under extreme pressure.
His family is under “detention” and held hostage by the Duo: whether they live or die is up to Chebukati.
Chebukati has been told that if he plays ball, his family will live; if not they will die.
Please keep Chebukati and his family in your thoughts and prayers, and that the evil schemes of the Duo shall not prevail.
Comments
Simba says
Damn!!!
Anonymous says
IEBC is an independent commission protected by the constitution. Chebukati must be firm to the truth and the truth will set him free. Don’t be manipulated by war mongers. Your work will be very simple if you stick on free, fair, credible and transparent elections.