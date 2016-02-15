BREAKING: FAILED City Comedian cum Politician John Kiarie KJ DECAMPS ODM Joins to Mt Kenya in Jubilee Party

TV Commedian John Kiarie has allegedly decamped ODM for Jubilee Party. Kiarie popularly known as KJ contested the Dagoretti South parliamentary seat but lost in ODM primaries to Hon Simba Arati. The constituency largely inhabited by Kisii and Luyha in Kawangware estate. Kawangware is the old headquarters of the Gusii community in Nairobi.

Kiarie joins a list of Mt Kenya politicians who have rode on Raila’s Odinga’s name to get top appointments and business deals. Just like Mathare MP Hon Stephen Kariuki Kamangu-Wanjiru who has also expressed his intention to join Jubilee in 2017.

For the record KJ defection is inconsequential to the change movement- a party stalwart told this writer

See Kiarie’s Voter Registration campaign poster with a rallying call ” Kamwana with Kamwana meaning him and Uhuru are ONE!

