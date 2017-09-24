City Hall Officials Among Top Suspects In Sonko’s Club Fire

By Moses Mwaura

It has now emerged that top City Hall officials were behind the deadly inferno that burnt down Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s night club, Casaurina in Buruburu area.

According to Buruburu residents who have already filed their complaints at the Buru Buru police station, Nairobi County Head of Security, Compliance and Disaster Management Mr. Francis Munyambu and the head of Fire engine at City Hall are responsible for the fire that killed workers at the popular night club.

In the complaint filed at Buruburu police station, the residents have lamented over the delayed emergency response during the fire incident that burnt down the club adding that an empty fire engine was dispatched to put out the fire.

The Buru Buru residents also say that Mr Munyambu who led City Hall emergency response during the Moi Girls fire last month was conspicuously missing during the Causarina fire and they now want him to record a statement over the incident.

Some Kenyans reckon the cartels that the governor has been trying to get rid of are responsible for the incident. The city governor vowed to get rid of people who had turned the city hall into their personal cash cow when he took over from Evans Kidero.

When contacted for comments, Sonko said he trusts all his City Hall officers but he says the matter must be investigated since it’s now a police case.

”Being silent is not foolish. I highly trust the two officers but I don’t rule out any foul play,” said the governor when contacted.

If the two City Hall officials are found guilty they are likely to face murder charges.