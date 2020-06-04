City fraudster MCA Peter Imwatok arraigned in court

Controversial Nairobi MCA Peter Imwatok has been charged in court for defrauding a city businessman Sh 2.2 million.

The Makongeni MCA appeared before Milimani Law Courts on Thursday and was released on a Sh 200,000 cash bail after denying obtaining money by false pretence.

According to court charge sheet, the corrupt Imwatok is said to have defrauded Mr Fresky Jepchirchir Bett Sh2.2m by falsely pretending to be in a position to sell to her a parcel of land in Nairobi.

Imwatok is also facing several corruption allegations over mismanagement of bursary funds in his Makongeni Ward.