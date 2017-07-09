“Chief Justice David Maraga wants to chase me & make Raila President” Cries Uhuru

By Albert N. Amenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today claimed that Chief Justice David Maraga wants to rig the August 8 poll in favor of NASA chief Raila Odinga.

Speaking while campaigning in Baringo today, the President and the Jubilee hierachy insinuated that the Chief Justice is working with the opposition to frustrate IEBC and make Raila Odinga President.

“Let me tell those in charge of the courts that we respect you but that does not make us cowards. We are not afraid of you. We are tired,” Uhuru Kenyatta to the Judiciary.

“We want to ask Chief Justice David Maraga if indeed he is ready for elections on the 8th of August or he is part of those games to scuttle the exercise,” William Ruto

“If Maraga wants to be President let him come to the people and seek their votes,” Kipchumba Murkomen