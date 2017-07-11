Here is a checklist of multi-billion properties owned by the late BIWOTT

1 .Barsirim Investment -Biwott 100%

2.Kipsinende Farm- Biwott 100%

3. Rono Ltd- Biwott 100%

4.National Milling Corporation- Seven shareholders including Moi and Kulei

5.Yaya Centre (worth KSh 3.5 billion) –Biwott 100%

6.HZ Group of Companies- Biwott 100%

7.LZ Engineering Biwott 100%

8. Premier Group of Companies- Biwott 100%

9. HZ Construction and Engineering –Biwott 100%

10. Air Kenya Aviation Ltd- Biwott 100%

11. Pete Aviation and Electronics Ltd-Biwott 100%

12. Ziba Management & Services –Biwott 100%

13. HZ Group of Companies, Israel- Biwott 100%

14. Lima Kenya- Biwott 50%, Moi 50%

15. Air Kenya- Biwott 50%, Moi 50%

16. Safaricom Kenya- Biwott, Charles Field Marsham and Gideon Moi.

17. Uhuru Highway Development – Biwott

18. 10,000 hectare ranch in Australia

19. Kenoil-Kobil- Biwott.

20. Petrol Stations in Uganda Operated through Kenol-Kobil! (Worth KSh7

billion)

21. Westmont- An independent power producer company owned by Biwott and Harbinder Sethi Singh.

22. Grand Diani Reef Hotel – Biwott

23. Regional Air – Biwott.

24. H Y oung and Company Steel manufacturers – Biwott

25. First American Bank- Merali, Biwott, James Kanyotu, Gideon Moi

26. Middle East Bank- Biwott, Moi

27. Trans-National Bank -Moi, Biwott, Nyachae, Kangwana

…..

Most of them he made with Kenyan money , which he looted,.. Death is always Democratic,