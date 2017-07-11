Here is a checklist of multi-billion properties owned by the late BIWOTT

1 .Barsirim Investment -Biwott 100%
2.Kipsinende Farm- Biwott 100%
3. Rono Ltd- Biwott 100%
4.National Milling Corporation- Seven shareholders including Moi and Kulei
5.Yaya Centre (worth KSh 3.5 billion) –Biwott 100%
6.HZ Group of Companies- Biwott 100%
7.LZ Engineering Biwott 100%
8. Premier Group of Companies- Biwott 100%
9. HZ Construction and Engineering –Biwott 100%
10. Air Kenya Aviation Ltd- Biwott 100%
11. Pete Aviation and Electronics Ltd-Biwott 100%
12. Ziba Management & Services –Biwott 100%
13. HZ Group of Companies, Israel- Biwott 100%
14. Lima Kenya- Biwott 50%, Moi 50%
15. Air Kenya- Biwott 50%, Moi 50%
16. Safaricom Kenya- Biwott, Charles Field Marsham and Gideon Moi.
17. Uhuru Highway Development – Biwott
18. 10,000 hectare ranch in Australia
19. Kenoil-Kobil- Biwott.
20. Petrol Stations in Uganda Operated through Kenol-Kobil! (Worth KSh7
billion)
21. Westmont- An independent power producer company owned by Biwott and Harbinder Sethi Singh.
22. Grand Diani Reef Hotel – Biwott
23. Regional Air – Biwott.
24. H Y oung and Company Steel manufacturers – Biwott
25. First American Bank- Merali, Biwott, James Kanyotu, Gideon Moi
26. Middle East Bank- Biwott, Moi
27. Trans-National Bank -Moi, Biwott, Nyachae, Kangwana
…..
Most of them he made with Kenyan money , which he looted,.. Death is always Democratic,
Comments
Justus Atuti says
So..the rich also cry and die!
KENYAN EL CHAPO says
MAY HE MEET DR ROBERT OUKO…
Anonymous says
Let other looters counter check if he’s carried part of the loot with him. There’s a big difference between enterpreunership and avarice.
m.k. mutua says
having read this + the millions that were carried in sacks, it is the 40million common person like u and me who are the biggest fools,why cant we storm ths people/properties and take what is ours.