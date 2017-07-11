Kenya Today

Here is a checklist of multi-billion properties owned by the late BIWOTT

1 .Barsirim Investment -Biwott 100%
2.Kipsinende Farm- Biwott 100%
3. Rono Ltd- Biwott 100%
4.National Milling Corporation- Seven shareholders including Moi and Kulei
5.Yaya Centre (worth KSh 3.5 billion) –Biwott 100%
6.HZ Group of Companies- Biwott 100%
7.LZ Engineering Biwott 100%
8. Premier Group of Companies- Biwott 100%
9. HZ Construction and Engineering –Biwott 100%
10. Air Kenya Aviation Ltd- Biwott 100%
11. Pete Aviation and Electronics Ltd-Biwott 100%
12. Ziba Management & Services –Biwott 100%
13. HZ Group of Companies, Israel- Biwott 100%
14. Lima Kenya- Biwott 50%, Moi 50%
15. Air Kenya- Biwott 50%, Moi 50%
16. Safaricom Kenya- Biwott, Charles Field Marsham and Gideon Moi.
17. Uhuru Highway Development – Biwott
18. 10,000 hectare ranch in Australia
19. Kenoil-Kobil- Biwott.
20. Petrol Stations in Uganda Operated through Kenol-Kobil! (Worth KSh7
billion)
21. Westmont- An independent power producer company owned by Biwott and Harbinder Sethi Singh.
22. Grand Diani Reef Hotel – Biwott
23. Regional Air – Biwott.
24. H Y oung and Company Steel manufacturers – Biwott
25. First American Bank- Merali, Biwott, James Kanyotu, Gideon Moi
26. Middle East Bank- Biwott, Moi
27. Trans-National Bank -Moi, Biwott, Nyachae, Kangwana
…..
Most of them he made with Kenyan money , which he looted,.. Death is always Democratic,

  4. having read this + the millions that were carried in sacks, it is the 40million common person like u and me who are the biggest fools,why cant we storm ths people/properties and take what is ours.

