Canada embassy in Nairobi on spot over chronic delays in processing VISA applications

The Canadian High Commission to Kenya consular service is on the spot over chronic delays in issuance of visa to applicants. Kenyans seeking short term VISA to visit family, attend business or just holiday are highly inconvenienced by the delays. The official waiting time is about 10 working days after submitting biometrics but some applicants have been waiting for over 6 weeks with no communication at all.

The Law is very clear, the embassy/consular service should inform the applicants of the status and if denied visa should as well avail reasons for such. It is primitive for a fast world country to take more than 6 weeks without notifying the applicants as to the status of the his/her visa application, the online confirmation does not make sense after the expiry of the set 10 working days.

Applicants are now requesting the ambassador to fast track applications and notify them on time so that they can plan accordingly, it takes ages to plan a holiday , booking a flight is cheaper when don in advance, by taking more than six weeks to process the VISA the consular is unnecessary making the travelers incur high costs as last minute flight booking results in higher pay.

The new Canadian high commissioner Lisa Stadelbauer who moved in after serving docile states like Angola and Mozambique seem inefficient as compared to David Angell who completed his tour of Duty in 2016 and has since been posted to NATO.

The introduction of biometrics was assumed to fast trak the process but now it seems that it is a bottleneck instead. so drepressing waiting for a visa for 6 to 8 weeks..

All seem perfect on the website, there are concrete answers to most frequently asked questions but nothing will be as important as VIsa being granted on denied on time. Canada is a fast world, they should up their game.!