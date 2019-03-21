Call your government to order, Senator Mutula tells Uhuru

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has blasted the government for denying that Kenyans are dying from hunger in some parts of the country.

Taking to his twitter handle on Thursday morning, the Senator asked the head of state to call his government to order stating it is insensitive for the government to move around on the media rubbishing death reports.

“Our dear President. It is insensitive to deny Kenyans are dying of hunger at press conferences and air conditioned offices in Nairobi. The pictures speak for themselves. At a time like this, we urge you to call to order the entire Government to ensure no Kenyan sleeps hungry,” he tweeted.

For the past two weeks, some parts of the country have been hit by severe drought which has reportedly led to the death of some Kenyans.

Mutula’s appeal to the president comes barely hours after Deputy President William Ruto claimed that reports of Kenyans dying are fake news, warning Chiefs peddling such lies that they risk losing their jobs.

A handful of Kenyans have been reported to have died in the past two weeks following a severe drought that has hit 12 counties especially in the Rift Valley and Northern part of Kenya.