PANIC: Cabinet Reshuffle Delayed As DP Ruto Fights Off Changes TARGETING His Allies

Tension and panic is high in most public offices with the expected changes to be announced by President Uhuru by latest tomorrow.

Uhuru was scheduled to make announcement today afternoon but the event is said to have been delayed/cancelled by what a reliable source says is a last minute fight by DP Ruto to have his allies retain their dockets or at least be reshuffled and not be sacked. The DP is not happy with the proposed sacking of Energy CS Charles Keter and that of Water CS Hon Chelugui. The fate of Rashid Achesa and Treasury’s Rotich seem to have been sealed.

The DP is said to have been infuriated by the proposed sacking of Chelugui who even the public is full of praise for being steadfast in matters water.

It was expected that the president is to address the nation today around 7pm however another source indicates the reshuffle is set to be announced earliest tomorrow afternoon as he seeks to sort out DP Ruto’s grievances.

Among cabinet secretaries who are likely to be dropped include Rashid Achesa, Charles Keter, Najib Balala and Treasury CS Rotich.

Hon Balala is the latest to included on the chopping board following the Rhino translocation scandal that saw government spend 100million and all the 11 rhinos succumbed to poachers.

Those expected to make it to the cabinet include ex Mombasa senator Omar Hassan, Hon Paul Otuoma and ex Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi will survive the exe owing to public demand, he is highly rated as the only top performing cabinet secretary closely followed by Lands CS Farida Karoney who is media shy but said to be another Magufuli type in Uhuru II cabinet.

Rumours of top NASA leaders Hon Musalia Mudavadi and Hon Kalonzo Musyoka joining government as Treasury and Foreign Affairs secretaries have been doing rounds but have been put to rest, a source indicated that the principals have instead recommended individuals of high integrity from among their respective teams to be nominated by Uhuru and pledged to work closely with president to ensure delivery of service to Kenyans and also fight corruption.