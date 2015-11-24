BREAKING: Uhuru Announces CABINET RESHUFFLE, see FULL LIST here

Today Uhuru announced a cabinet reshuffle.
What will change?
One of the changes concerns the incompetent Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, Cabinet secretary for Education. He has been moved to Lands docket.
Devolution previously held by Ann Waiguru now will be headed by Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri, the former MP of Laikipia East.
Hon Najib Balala is the new Tourism while Mr Willy Bett is appointed for Agriculture. Phyllis Kandie has been demoted from Tourism to Labour.
Bloated Government
Overall, the number of ministries increases from 19 to 20, while state departments increase from 26 to 41.
Summary of cabinet reshuffle
- Devolution: Mwangi Kiunjuri
- Treasury: Henry Rotich
- Sports: Hassan Wario
- Education: Fred Matiangi
- Transport James Macharia
- Tourism: Najib Balala
- ICT- Joe Mucheru
- Environment: Judy Wakhungu
- Energy and Petroleum â€“ Charles Keter;
- Labour and EA Affairs Phyllis Kandie;
- Lands â€“ Jacob Kaimenyi
- Health: Cleopha Maina
- Public Service: Cecily Karimi Kariuki
- Agriculture: Willy Bett
- Interior: Joseph Ole Nkaissery
- Water & Irrigation â€“ Eugene Wamalwa
- Ministry of Industrialization- Adan Mohammed
- Attorney Githu Muigai
More updates comingâ€¦
Comments
larmy says
Moi politics. Choose someone from their tribe and you are good with them
derrick says
what is the difference between kiunjuri and waiguru? kikuyu blood out of a frying pan to direct fire kenyan we are finished.
Kubaff says
The ministry has been split into two
George kihara says
Congrats Mr president, well balanced selected cabinet, may God guide and bless them as they exercise their duties
Anonymous says
Not balanced, no Kamba , kisii, Luo, mijikenda etc
evans says
unleash you dont know kisii, luo and mijikenda names
kusema bila kutenda says
sometimes you should avoid smoking bhang before writing. Where did you get the name of Cleopha Maina and Cecily Mbarire from? Try to be little bit attentive. That’s why you keep on claiming your election was stolen without showing how it was stolen.
Roy says
This is an anti climax.
After Kenyans cried over Waiguru, she resigned and the nation felt victorious.
There was positive energy.
The president should have used this positive energy to do an about turn and rally the nation behind a revival of sort.
However, as it were meant to be, given his questionable advisors, he has squandered a chance.
This is what his advisors told him:
– do the reshuffle when the nation is focussing on the pope coming to avoid a lot of criticism.
– make changes for rift valley and coast to test the political waters for 2017 in the resulting by elections
– appoint a male political mafia in devolution and planning to give Raila his Mafia march especially in NYS and kibera. The woman in Waiguru melted before Raila.
– Cool down the Kamba nation by replacing Ngilu with Cleophas Mailu. And give him health because that is what Ngilu is remembered for
– Dismiss all suspended CSs to show Kenyans that you are serious on fighting graft
– maintain Rotich at treasury so that it doesn’t seem like you are admitting guilt on
eurobond
– put Balala’s handsome face in tourism. Maybe more tourists will
come
– not to fill all the 22 posts but leave 2 for other tribes to keep watering their mouths
I would have given him this advice:
1.hit the bar when it is hot.
-Suspend Wario over Harambee stars debacle
– move Rotich over eurobond chaos
Rift valley ni home says
VERY NICE UHURUTO GOVERMENT….Rift we ar ok….
Anonymous says
Inflation bites you too it just me
dj tiger says
Raila tosha 2017 kenyans
dj tiger says
others here are totaly tribaled and egos y can’t u dream of equality in state jobs?
dj tiger says
Raila alisema hivo but umetribaliz tena.Mr president
Anonymous says
you should stop practising triabalism
[email protected] says
The lands was held by Angaine and it was used to oppress meru north region.nothing to be proud of by moving kaimenyi to lands.Ngai atutethia!
abraham says
Good work done mr president bt consider the minorities in Kenya sir.to parliament do serious vetting upon this people for they nt to fail us a nation .Let’s fight the evil of corruption as one .God bless Kenya
Raila4president2017 says
Total rubbish!uhuruto can even appoint the POPE as a c.s but it wnt change the reality on the ground.2017 we wil vote you OUT.TOTAL FAILURES
wosek says
One good thing Uhuru has done is removing Kaimenyi from ministry of education.Am sure even the ECD kids are now celebrating.They are now able to see the future.I..* hope our title deeds will not be in the Whatsapp like the KCSE and KCPE papers.
Anonymous says
Very pathetic indeed
Kubaff says
NYS was moved to the new ministry of public service.
Anonymous says
Wakenya tujihurumie. Purely monkey business.
alexis says
Even if uhuru replaced all his cabinet with odm supporters there will still be noise unless Raila is president
worried man says
I HOPE YOUR CHILDREN ARE NOT READING THIS. SHAME ON YOU
RICHARD CHIM says
Mulichagua digital wapi Kenya yanu sasa hatuna mbele wala nyuma .Uchumi yenye coalition government iliacha vizuri imekua kama nyumba mahame wameloot yote.
Nyangaga George says
Ask that thing in between yo ears if the number of principal secretaries and cabinet secretaries from Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities are promotional given the number of tribes we have in Kenya. We have 43 tribes in Kenya, already two tribes occupy more than 3/4 of the Cabinet. What about the 41 tribes remaining. My question is, why must two tribes have more than enough when others have none. Yu can’t give other equally big tribes like one cs wen yu give yoselves all the rest, I mean Wat is the criteria? That’s y we will vote all of them out in 2017.
KEFAH NYAMWARO says
7 facing mt Kenya! 5 rift,2 n.e,1 coast,1 nyanza,2 western eti ni balanced? Mungu saidia wenyenchi
Nyangaga George says
Anyone who does not knw how fools argue should listen to mau mau.
Mau mau says
Nyangaga the winner takes it all. Tell your people to join the winning side come 2017 otherwise you will cry forever. You have your self to blame ,when appointed you sabotage the gok .kuleni ujeuri went
Gody Mokash says
kaimenyi from education to lands its just ridiculous
Anonymous says
If i was in that capacity to appoint CS & PSs i would do the same. Thumbs up Mr. Prezzo. If you consider the 42 tribes in Kenya and there are only 20 slots to be filled then still the other 2 tribes will still complain.
Anonymous says
I wonder why people keep on complaining. Mr. Nyaganga please spare us your wrath. You have a choice to vote whoever you want and even you can post self as a presidential aspirant so you can vote for yourself. Kudos Mr. President for the commitment you are showing towards fighting corruption.
Ragubabu says
bravo mr.prezzoo well balanced you are the person we rely on to support as as the youths to develop ourself………for the new C.S fanyeni kazi dont let mr.prezzo down
Silas Wanjala Isaya says
have no coment my dear kenyans.
Simba says
I like the way Ruto kept rolling his eyes. :)
mzalendo says
Yap ! Mlifikiria nn hata mchague nani lazima achukue watu wake kwanza siezi chukua MTU mwingine nandugu yangu hana Nazi poleni wa Kenya.mtajiju tribalism is da key to Kenyan politics
SEREM says
ITS ASTEP MR PRESO LET THEM ACTIONATE
tituskurt says
change is the only thing that never changes, ,,, and this is what uhuruto has done.Dont complain that is why we have an election to choose those who can do better than`incumbent govt’ NOT THE BEST,,, also to avoid questions read book `the prince’
Nordstrom promo says
