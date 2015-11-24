BREAKING: Uhuru Announces CABINET RESHUFFLE, see FULL LIST here

Today Uhuru announced a cabinet reshuffle.

What will change?

One of the changes concerns the incompetent Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, Cabinet secretary for Education. He has been moved to Lands docket.

Devolution previously held by Ann Waiguru now will be headed by Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri, the former MP of Laikipia East.

Hon Najib Balala is the new Tourism while Mr Willy Bett is appointed for Agriculture. Phyllis Kandie has been demoted from Tourism to Labour.

Bloated Government

Overall, the number of ministries increases from 19 to 20, while state departments increase from 26 to 41.

Summary of cabinet reshuffle

Devolution: Mwangi Kiunjuri

Treasury: Henry Rotich

Sports: Hassan Wario

Education: Fred Matiangi

Transport James Macharia

Tourism: Najib Balala

ICT- Joe Mucheru

Environment: Judy Wakhungu

Energy and Petroleum â€“ Charles Keter;

Labour and EA Affairs Phyllis Kandie;

Lands â€“ Jacob Kaimenyi

Health: Cleopha Maina

Public Service: Cecily Karimi Kariuki

Agriculture: Willy Bett

Interior: Joseph Ole Nkaissery

Water & Irrigation â€“ Eugene Wamalwa

Ministry of Industrialization- Adan Mohammed

Attorney Githu Muigai

More updates comingâ€¦