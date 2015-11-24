Kenya Today

BREAKING: Uhuru Announces CABINET RESHUFFLE, see FULL LIST here

Today Uhuru announced a cabinet reshuffle.

What will change?

One of the changes concerns the incompetent Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, Cabinet secretary for Education. He has been moved to Lands docket.

Devolution previously held by Ann Waiguru now will be headed by Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri, the former MP of Laikipia East.

Hon Najib Balala is the new Tourism while Mr Willy Bett is appointed for Agriculture. Phyllis Kandie has been demoted from Tourism to Labour.

Bloated Government

Overall, the number of ministries increases from 19 to 20, while state departments increase from 26 to 41.

Summary of cabinet reshuffle

  • Devolution: Mwangi Kiunjuri
  • Treasury: Henry Rotich
  • Sports: Hassan Wario
  • Education: Fred Matiangi
  • Transport James Macharia
  • Tourism: Najib Balala
  • ICT- Joe Mucheru
  • Environment: Judy Wakhungu
  • Energy and Petroleum â€“ Charles Keter;
  • Labour and EA Affairs Phyllis Kandie;
  • Lands â€“ Jacob Kaimenyi
  • Health: Cleopha Maina
  • Public Service: Cecily Karimi Kariuki
  • Agriculture: Willy Bett
  • Interior: Joseph Ole Nkaissery
  • Water & Irrigation â€“ Eugene Wamalwa
  • Ministry of Industrialization- Adan Mohammed
  • Attorney Githu Muigai

More updates comingâ€¦

  4. sometimes you should avoid smoking bhang before writing. Where did you get the name of Cleopha Maina and Cecily Mbarire from? Try to be little bit attentive. That’s why you keep on claiming your election was stolen without showing how it was stolen.

  5. This is an anti climax.

    After Kenyans cried over Waiguru, she resigned and the nation felt victorious.

    There was positive energy.

    The president should have used this positive energy to do an about turn and rally the nation behind a revival of sort.

    However, as it were meant to be, given his questionable advisors, he has squandered a chance.

    This is what his advisors told him:

    – do the reshuffle when the nation is focussing on the pope coming to avoid a lot of criticism.

    – make changes for rift valley and coast to test the political waters for 2017 in the resulting by elections

    – appoint a male political mafia in devolution and planning to give Raila his Mafia march especially in NYS and kibera. The woman in Waiguru melted before Raila.

    – Cool down the Kamba nation by replacing Ngilu with Cleophas Mailu. And give him health because that is what Ngilu is remembered for

    – Dismiss all suspended CSs to show Kenyans that you are serious on fighting graft

    – maintain Rotich at treasury so that it doesn’t seem like you are admitting guilt on
    eurobond

    – put Balala’s handsome face in tourism. Maybe more tourists will
    come

    – not to fill all the 22 posts but leave 2 for other tribes to keep watering their mouths

    I would have given him this advice:

    1.hit the bar when it is hot.

    -Suspend Wario over Harambee stars debacle

    – move Rotich over eurobond chaos

  12. The lands was held by Angaine and it was used to oppress meru north region.nothing to be proud of by moving kaimenyi to lands.Ngai atutethia!

  13. Good work done mr president bt consider the minorities in Kenya sir.to parliament do serious vetting upon this people for they nt to fail us a nation .Let’s fight the evil of corruption as one .God bless Kenya

  15. One good thing Uhuru has done is removing Kaimenyi from ministry of education.Am sure even the ECD kids are now celebrating.They are now able to see the future.I..* hope our title deeds will not be in the Whatsapp like the KCSE and KCPE papers.

  22. Ask that thing in between yo ears if the number of principal secretaries and cabinet secretaries from Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities are promotional given the number of tribes we have in Kenya. We have 43 tribes in Kenya, already two tribes occupy more than 3/4 of the Cabinet. What about the 41 tribes remaining. My question is, why must two tribes have more than enough when others have none. Yu can’t give other equally big tribes like one cs wen yu give yoselves all the rest, I mean Wat is the criteria? That’s y we will vote all of them out in 2017.

  25. Nyangaga the winner takes it all. Tell your people to join the winning side come 2017 otherwise you will cry forever. You have your self to blame ,when appointed you sabotage the gok .kuleni ujeuri went

  27. If i was in that capacity to appoint CS & PSs i would do the same. Thumbs up Mr. Prezzo. If you consider the 42 tribes in Kenya and there are only 20 slots to be filled then still the other 2 tribes will still complain.

  28. I wonder why people keep on complaining. Mr. Nyaganga please spare us your wrath. You have a choice to vote whoever you want and even you can post self as a presidential aspirant so you can vote for yourself. Kudos Mr. President for the commitment you are showing towards fighting corruption.

  32. Yap ! Mlifikiria nn hata mchague nani lazima achukue watu wake kwanza siezi chukua MTU mwingine nandugu yangu hana Nazi poleni wa Kenya.mtajiju tribalism is da key to Kenyan politics

  34. change is the only thing that never changes, ,,, and this is what uhuruto has done.Dont complain that is why we have an election to choose those who can do better than`incumbent govt’ NOT THE BEST,,, also to avoid questions read book `the prince’

