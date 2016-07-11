BUNGOMA ODM officials CELEBRATE Hon Waluke’s RESIGNATION, he was an ABSENTEE Chairman



ODM officials in Bungoma county have downplayed the resignation of Sirisia MP John Waluke as the party’s chairman in the region.

“We are shocked to hear Waluke saying he has resigned as Bungoma ODM chairman yet we know he ceased the role and has been engaging in affairs of the Jubilee coalition,” Khalaba MCA Majimbo Okumu said.

The officials, including former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khangati and 14 area MCAs, said that the MP had been replaced from the post long ago after he showed signs of not being serious with the role.

They said the post had been given to Maraka MCA Ali Machani Balala, leader of minority in the region’s county assembly.

Balala said Waluke’s move only confirms long standing fears that the he was a ‘Jubilee mole’ who has been out to wreck ODM.

“His move to step down from the ODM post was long overdue,” Balala said, adding that the MP had done nothing to popularise the Orange party in Bungoma.

“Instead he has been seen attending Jubilee functions where he has campaigned against ODM,” he said.

Waluke dealt a blow to the already waning support of Raila Odinga’s party in the western Kenya stronghold after he announced that he has relinquished his post.

But the ODM officials said they have plans to popularise the party across the nine constituencies in Bungoma ahead of next year’s polls.

Balala said that western region is the greatest shareholder of ODM and that they will not be affected by a few individuals who have been bought to wreck the party.