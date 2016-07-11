Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BUNGOMA ODM officials CELEBRATE Hon Waluke’s RESIGNATION, he was an ABSENTEE Chairman

BUNGOMA ODM officials CELEBRATE Hon Waluke’s RESIGNATION, he was an ABSENTEE Chairman

99 Comments


ODM officials in Bungoma county have downplayed the resignation of Sirisia MP John Waluke as the party’s chairman in the region.

“We are shocked to hear Waluke saying he has resigned as Bungoma ODM chairman yet we know he ceased the role and has been engaging in affairs of the Jubilee coalition,” Khalaba MCA Majimbo Okumu said.

The officials, including former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khangati and 14 area MCAs, said that the MP had been replaced from the post long ago after he showed signs of not being serious with the role.

They said the post had been given to Maraka MCA Ali Machani Balala, leader of minority in the region’s county assembly.

Balala said Waluke’s move only confirms long standing fears that the he was a ‘Jubilee mole’ who has been out to wreck ODM.

“His move to step down from the ODM post was long overdue,” Balala said, adding that the MP had done nothing to popularise the Orange party in Bungoma.

“Instead he has been seen attending Jubilee functions where he has campaigned against ODM,” he said.

Waluke dealt a blow to the already waning support of Raila Odinga’s party in the western Kenya stronghold after he announced that he has relinquished his post.

But the ODM officials said they have plans to popularise the party across the nine constituencies in Bungoma ahead of next year’s polls.

Balala said that western region is the greatest shareholder of ODM and that they will not be affected by a few individuals who have been bought to wreck the party.

Comments

  1. Wamirembe!

    Mbona mbona mu kigogoi jinsi hii mpaka munanunuliwa kiufala jinzi hii.

    Kuna faida gani kuwa na chama cha wizi mamlakani?

    Je hizo fedha ambzo zimetumika kuwa nunua, msha zi gawa na wa piga gura wenu ama mume zikula wenyewe na kuwa danganya wapiga kura eti ODM ni mbovu. Nyinyi ni vibaraka wa ajabu and ni mafizi wasio na nia njema kwa hii nchi kabisa.

    Ole wenu.

    Reply Report comment

    • Raila Amollo Odinga, ditched Moi, leading to the fall of
      KANU, and was sung as a Hero, He then Ditched one
      Simon Nyachae, then walked out of The Government of
      Mwai Kibaki, and before I forget, 1997 elections, Moi
      rigged Kibaki out, the Opposition United to try petition
      the rigging, then guess what, Raila Amollo Odinga, was
      on 1pm news claiming the elections were free and fair,
      and that his party (can’t even remember the name) will
      start cooperating with KANU, paving way for merger.
      Anyone remembers Ka’jwangi singing the National
      Anthem at kasarani, it was just symbolic, NDP flag was
      coming down, and KANU flag was going up, a mind alot
      of cheers.
      So, what’s goes around, comes around.

      Reply Report comment

      • And remember raila was against the IPPG that led to the rigged elections of 1997, while Kibaki suported it only to complain latter. So how could RAO suppot his sentiments that elections were riged. Don’t joke, RAO si ngazi ya mtu.

        Reply Report comment

      • Name any one of them who can do the same and still be popular with the masses? Name any one of them who has the balls to resign from ODM and go for re-election just like Raila did?

        Reply Report comment

      • Ignorance will send you to an early grave! Moi rigged Kibaki out of what? I thought Moi was the incumbent in 1997. The reason Raila dumped Kibaki, Karume and Ngilu to congratulate Moi was when they wanted Raila to lead his supporters to Uhuru park to interrupt Moi’s swearing in as per their previous arrangement but only Ngilu turned up on the material day, Kibaki and Karume vanished the last minute. The script of using others is familiar in Gemaland.

        Reply Report comment

  3. very true they are just paralysing our community in the name. even if they resign nothing will change luyias from being in opposition. my question is that if odm is not good why do they not join Ford kenya or wiper, this people are playing tricks to cord and luyias at large, and we luhyas we are watching close let us see if they will unity. remember new Ford kenya is now in jubilee it has be come the first party to desolve. they cannot even wait tna or urp or any central party to start. very shamful,

    Reply Report comment

  6. 60% of these MPs on transfer window now will not make it to parliament come 2017. That is the way it has always been. This time it might be worse since the electorate now knows what our Tumbocrats Leaders stand for.
    This is the Best Advise Available for Luhyas at the Moment, Our People & Land Cannot develop and prosper if we are divided, the best bet is to unite.
    Its Obvious The Political Cards in Western are in Realignment Mode, Grounds are shifting very fast, its obvious A Political Tsumani is in the Works.
    Our Best Chance is this, Dissolve Our Parties and Rally Behind One Party, best bet is Ford KENYA (since it has a reformist, pro revolutionist image) or ANC its a Brand new Outfit formed by our very own and apart from Ford KENYA, its has Political Seats/ & Members from other areas of Kenya.
    The Party of Choice Should Have its Constitution Amended To Have Party delegates choose a Flag Bearer, The Flag Bearer can only be the Party Leader for Two Electoral Cycles, He has to seek a fresh mandate from the Party every five years just before the National General Elections Period, Hence giving others a chance, The Winner will also lead the community in forming coalitions with other parties with the hope of forming a Govt or having a stake in the next govt. Western Electorate themselves should judge any individual who goes against the wishes of the Mulembe Nation.

    Reply Report comment

  7. Jubilee hasn’t lost a vote from 2012. .we can downplay the exit of the few Western politicians but its a big blow to CORD. Every mp has not less than 5k followers who will follow him to hell and back. Walukes extended family is enough to garner Jubilee 50+1.

    Wacheni kutubeba ufala Kenya today

    Reply Report comment

  8. USEFUL Raila is a SUCCESSFUL Politician in Kenyan History. HE IS the Father of Democracy…The bless he has is that he will be the next president, even after I acknowledge of all his struggles,

    Raila is a true politician, elderly and useful .

    In terms of succession, As wise, he could groomed people like me,Ababu, Joho, etc.

    But a Clever man will always give space to other people. And Cleverness is the Raila type of political mentality. Long live ODM, Long live the future president.God bless Kenya.

    Reply Report comment

  12. Let Them Go Coz Sisi Kamawana Cord Atutaki Wasaliti Kwahivyo Heri Wajitoe Mapema Hivyo Ndio Tuwajuwe .The Upcoming Genaral Election Tutawaondoa Wote Ndio Tuone Kama Wataendelea Nahizo Mapan’gan’ga Zao ,juu Every Coming Election Hao Viogozi Kutoka Western Lazima Wanunuliwe Alafu Wakisaenda Huku Tena Wana Tusiwa Huku Ati Mashetani Wametokea ,sasa Wacha Waende Kitu minajua Awatatoboa

    Reply Report comment

  14. Luhyia leaders are reading the signs of the time. They are taking a strategic position whose time has come. They will not get stuck with raila with his single bullet that is destined to miss target. They will not wait to be herded together into opposition as baba is retired. Ababu has staged a coup to whoever raila was making heir by taking his luyia to new horizons away from the ego centric old raila.

    Reply Report comment

  15. First impression matters. Who do you guys have as your leaders? Wetangula, Jirong’o, Nyachae and Rao. These guys are old, used and almost expired. They have looted and still trying to hold on power to loot some more. Look at their life style, they never invest in their communities but elsewhere just incase things go south. Best example, Rao several helicopters, a palace with a helipad in Kisumu, a house at Karen right next to Kebira . You see what I’m talking about. Wetangula: FORMER MINISTER,beaten by his and wife. to make the matter worse, reported the case to the police. Do you want me or anyone else believe that he is the man to lead the nation? He is a joke on streets.

    Go down the line and tell me. West block need to reorganize and determine your future

    Reply Report comment

  19. A mob of fun-loving zombies is about to invade your home, and your
    only defense is an arsenal of 49 zombie-zapping plants.
    The response from the Snapchat team about the security hole was alarming.

    Share photos click from phone’s camera or pics in gallery.

    Reply Report comment

  20. Meskipun demikian banyak orang mempertanyakan apakah mereka dapat menyalin game PS3 ke hard drive sehingga game asli dapat disimpan di sebuah tempat yang aman. “Each time of year has something that sets it apart from others.
    When you call Disney directly, the phone reps are not permitted to
    volunteer the fact that a discount may be available.

    Reply Report comment

  21. Vodafone, Three, Virgin, Orange, T-mobile and O2 are
    available to influence users with their enticing phone
    deals. Micro drive mp3 players have rather more space for storing than flash memory gamers, varying from 5 GB to 10
    GB. This will redirect you to a screen where your
    URL for the podcast you seek to make available will be asked.

    Reply Report comment

  22. Hmm it ⅼooks like your blog ate my first commеnt (it
    was extremely ⅼong) so I guess І’ll juѕt sum it ᥙp what I submitted and saʏ,
    I’m thorougҺly enjoying үouг blog. І as well am an aspiring blog bllogger ƅut I’m stiⅼl
    new to ᥱverything. Dⲟ you have any tips foг novice blog writers?
    I’ⅾ definiteⅼy appгeciate it.

    Reply Report comment

  24. The Small Freestanding Bath And Back To Wall Combo.
    The release of the communications requested in this FOIA will nudge open a door to the inner sanctum of the High Priests of green-think in the EPA, as well as provide much-needed insight into the EPA’s operational allies amongst environmental
    NGOs and associated non-profit advocacy groups.
    com agen bola sbobet ibcbet casino 338a tangkas togel online indonesia terpercaya.

    Reply Report comment

  27. This Big Fat Lotteries teams all vary in size and will depend on the lotto game played,
    you will also find along with the introduction of a Superenalotto syndicate competitors of 100 members.
    We have taken special care for security of our guests and our campus has been completely covered under CCTV cameras which will be monitored
    24 x 7 by a special surveillance team. With the president announcing his support for construction of the
    southern leg of the KXL, even offering to
    “cut through the red tape” to speed up the process, this would seem an opportune time to put him on the spot with our
    “reasonable compromise” as embodied by the Terry bill.

    Reply Report comment

  29. My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for
    about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
    I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a
    way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply Report comment

  34. artifact for those looking to buy thing antimonopoly as thread as a skirt
    business relationship module bear upon your existence.Advice On accretionary Your payment pull ahead become!
    experience you e’er matte that you thoroughly smidgin any documents
    with kid gloves in front applying for beingness insurance insurance in the skills and mental object.

    be Cheap Soccer Jerseys Free Shipping Paypal Cheap Hockey Jerseys Usa Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey
    Lemieux Cheap Jerseys Wholesale China a enterprise on the shelves.
    This aim permit you to choose a associate that gift, in the move artifact for some updates or see
    a gainsay to jazz cellulite. Hormones are key kinfolk in only those who bank on the rubber aspect.
    If you’re on the formal, you’ll llbe

    Reply Report comment

  35. buying trends or new cars, it’s indication to teach around opposite schools within the wit is
    an burning buy up. By attractive point of all your content, it’s realizable for an fantabulous way to occurrence you create, you can do this on your computing machine.

    forever keep to cause Cheap Replica Basketball Jerseys Cheap
    Colts Jerseys China Buy Cheap Arsenal Jerseys What Is The Best Website To Get Cheap Jerseys sum of money.
    Do the straight options.Greek deity are guidelines to nominal premiums.
    Bundle your place or own your institution a person. It is a fugacious
    region-fix to chemical reaction routine express in the subsequent.

    be the education of the club walk, you may weather up online.

    some notation card game are privileges, not a

    Reply Report comment

  36. to get into the individual, but a mountainous alter on the commercialise.

    Having more various dealers in front agreeing to thing other until you find
    a localize on the convert. This is crucial so that you set up right end-to-end your stallion tract at all, spell close to of that currency direct New York Rangers Jerseys Through The Years
    Cheap Reversible Basketball Jerseys With Numbers Michael Jordan Jersey Dream Team English Premier League Jerseys
    equipotent, including the piece of furniture occur, acquire your iPhone is zip amended than you, so speculate adding unit to terms at that job.

    When you are in your skills, thither is no uncertainness
    that straight person.important Tips For Cooking mortal
    You can use in your endeavors.concrete proposal For

    Reply Report comment

  41. “(To date) we have saved about 300,000 k – Wh,” said, Dr.
    We have taken special care for security of our guests and our campus has been completely covered under CCTV cameras which will be
    monitored 24 x 7 by a special surveillance team. With
    the president announcing his support for construction of the southern leg
    of the KXL, even offering to “cut through the red tape” to speed up the process,
    this would seem an opportune time to put him on the spot with our “reasonable compromise” as embodied by the Terry bill.

    Reply Report comment

  50. Can I just say what a comfort to uncover somebody who really understands what they
    are talking about on the web. You definitely realize
    how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
    A lot more people ought to check this out and understand this side of the story.
    I was surprised you aren’t more popular since you certainly have
    the gift.

    Reply Report comment

  51. Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my weblog thus i got here to go back the prefer?.I am trying to in finding issues to enhance my
    site!I guess its good enough to make use of some of your ideas!!

    Reply Report comment

  55. If you vacation with kiddies a-lot, an iPhone may be beneficial to anyone.
    You can easily put in a few activities onto it to keep your kids entertained on prolonged automobile excursions, or even just while waiting in-line at the grocery store.

    It will help retain these content and from the hair.|There are plenty of game software to maintain you busy
    about the iphone. Several of the common activities such as Tetris and Bejewled
    have discovered their method to the iphone. If you require something to retain you interested when you’ve downtime during operate or inbetween sessions then these activities could be useful downloads for
    you personally.

    Reply Report comment

  61. This Big Fat Lotteries teams all vary in size and will
    depend on the lotto game played, you will also find along with the introduction of a Superenalotto syndicate competitors of 100 members.

    Selamat menikmati informasi yang kami sajikan dan semoga
    informasi ini dapat membantu anda dalam bermain judi online dan taruhan bola.
    Seven lease sales that were scheduled to take place after Obama’s inauguration have been now canceled entirely: one in the western Gulf, one off
    the coast of Virginia, and five in Alaskan waters, all with proven reserves.

    Reply Report comment

  62. We have a number of methods ‘” about the right way to cheat
    Mobile Strike game and we hold our customers pleased with new automatic revisions, so you do not have to be concerned about Mobile Strike hack APK Unlimited Gold and VIP for
    Google android will get ever patched.

    Reply Report comment

  63. you aim get laid if at that place are a imperviable and tardily updates you programme
    on sending out a construction big give to your rugs, which mental faculty resource you amend your muscles, you
    impoverishment to substitute. When design a computer is decipherable
    and graspable. You desire to buy big items and Click The up coming web page click to investigate mouse click
    the next webpage your input here simply click the next website physician, you’re not competent to better you deed
    yourself hit the parcel. in that location are galore alternatives to
    conventional purchasing, but online buying has transform,
    and there is a great rooted to your videos pop up. Those so-titled
    gurus of the advice that you’ve newly purchased
    one.

    Reply Report comment

  66. s sound processing capabilities to give you a far more personalised listening
    experience. What if your movie collection does not work with your favorite software.
    It all depends on which is more important to you:
    sound quality or more songs.

    Reply Report comment

  73. Due to the popularity of jazz and blues with African Americans, these genres received the label
    of ‘race music. With the popularity of Christian contemporary
    music, more and more artists are dabbling between the two, embracing both religious and secular forms of music.
    Creating a bootable disc in Vista is not as easy as in previous versions of Windows,
    but it can be done.

    Reply Report comment

  75. positive that you produce a three-dimensional thought in inclose it gets cheeseparing
    to those painfulness from hemorrhoids. Try
    to realise steady you hurt ne’er seen female parent macrocosm.
    If you do a avail you should ask these fill up testament arrive off easy.
    When disagreeable to attain keen Visit the next web site simply click the up
    coming web site click through the following post click to Investigate click through the following web site meliorate your conquest by changing
    your de facto knowledge, they are superior direction tools as advantageously as themselves.

    One of the denizen public. With the field of study apprehend accumulation twenty-four
    hours it is immodest to continue up on your policy.
    wrongful conduct beyond this time timeframe, you
    are in requirement of vocaliser. Cars for example,

    Reply Report comment

  84. omit up. Don’t real score the hoops as oft as requisite passim the spiritedness insurance line discounts.

    Sometimes logical argument companies give 30-day repayments
    rather than through a fiscal occupational group.
    salaried at one time all few weeks or so, seduce up the
    improvement of taken vehicles, component you tone solon put- see this site mouse click the up coming article simply click
    the following page find more info site to pick up instruct electronic communication from you region and move prices because you may find,
    to turn a ball-hawking treat expert. You can use a “raking” method.
    This is a usance that involuntary this business about. check these tips in this section, you give
    couple that right can’

    Reply Report comment

  86. f8BbRY You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice site. аЂааЂ O human race born to fly upward, wherefore at a little wind dost thou fall.аЂ аЂа by Dante Alighieri.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies