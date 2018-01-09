Broke NASA’s Hon Richard Onyonka DANCES Back To Jubilee, Opposes Raila Swearing In

Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka, who was elected on a Ford Kenya/NASA ticket, has expressed his reservations about the planned ‘swearing in’ of PM Raila Odinga as the people’s president, saying he recognises President Uhuru Kenyatta as the country’s leader.

Addressing the media Tuesday morning, Mr. Onyonka, said although he is among those questioning President Kenyatta’s election, the country already has an elected Head of State.

Prior to August 2017 general election Hon Onyonka was part of a group of Gusii leaders that later came to be labelled tumbocrats who campaigned fr Uhuru in the sub region. He quickly retreated back to his party ODM after locals mafde it clear they will not vote for Uhuru nor his Jubilee aspirants.

Hon Onyonka was among those that benefited from Waiguru’s NYS programme. He is said to be ever broke given his love for high cost living.

“The President of Kenya is Uhuru Kenyatta. Uhuru Kenyatta was legally sworn in as president and handed the instruments of power. He is the one in charge of the police, military, public funds and the entire country,” said the MP, who re-joined the opposition after briefly decamping to Jubilee before last year’s General Election.

“As an MP from Ford-Kenya, which is in NASA, I have a problem with how the last election was conducted but I cannot say that I don’t recognise Uhuru as the president since he was sworn in.”

Mr. Onyonka, who is also Ford-Kenya deputy party leader, indicated that he does not support the plans by the NASA opposition coalition to swear in Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s president and deputy.

“While NASA says they would like to swear in Raila Odinga to be the people’s president, I have no problem with that but personally I know the country’s president is Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Onyonka.

Onyonka was speaking during a press address convened by Kisii leaders to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for re-appointing Dr. Fred Matiang’i to the Cabinet.