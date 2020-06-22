BREAKING: Uhuru sacks DP Ruto ally Aden Duale, replaced by Amos Kimunya as Majority Leader

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked Aden Duale from the National Assembly Majority Leader position, he will be replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

The changes were effected on Monday during a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at the KICC chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto whose camp has been targeted in an ongoing political purge was also in attendance but was not even allowed to make any remarks. A whole DPL reduced to a backbencher, for 20 minutes he sat their observing as Uhuru delivered the deecision.

The latest comes just days after 126 out 179 Jubilee MPs signed a petition, supporting Duale’s ouster.

During the last PG meeting at the State House on June 2, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were shown the door.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe replaced Washiali while Igembe North MP Maoka Maore replaced Mbarire.

The PG meeting also resolved to effect further changes at the House committees as part of the ongoing purge to kick out all MPs who were against the president’s agenda.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on Wednesday in a communication to the house, confirmed the removal of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa from the Budget Committee that he was chairing.

Also ousted was Gladys Shollei from the Delegated Legislation Committee.

Victor Munyaka will no longer chair the Sports Committee, while William Cheptumo has been de-whipped from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that he chaired.

Others shown the door include Moses Kuria, Alice wahome, Robert Pukose, Fred Kapondi, Joyce Korir, Khatib Mwashetani and Catherine Waruguru.