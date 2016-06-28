BREAKING: ‘Uhuru’ ORDERS all TV and Radio stations to Submit RECORDINGS of Raila and CORD BRIGADE

The government (Uhuru regime) has ordered all journalists that covered Raila and CORD brigade events in Busia to surrender the recordings.
CORD lead counsel Senator James Orengo has protested the order terming it harassment and curtailing of freedom of speech
In a statement on Tuesday, Siaya Senator James Orengo claimed that journalists who covered Cord leaders in Butula and Busia on Monday have been asked to surrender video footage of proceedings of the meetings.
“The police have expressed particular interest in the speeches made by Senator Johnston Muthama,” Orengo said.
He said that the move amounts to limiting freedom of speech, which in essence, marks the beginning of “the end of pluralism in thinking and ideas”.
Orengo said “such weapons are used by tyrants to kill opposition parties and democratic space”.
“It was the tool colonial regimes used before the banning of political parties by those who followed them…this mischief was positively dealt with as one of the positive outcomes of the IPPG when the laws of sedition were repealed by Act no. 10 of 1997,” Orengo said.
The Siaya senator said that before the repeal, many politicians were taken to court on allegations of seditious publications.
Orengo said that many Kenyans served long prison sentences on trumped up charges on the basis of the bad law, which the coalition is protesting.
The Senator said politicians like George Anyona, Edward Oyugi, Ngotho Kariuki and Njeru Kathangu were some of those who served long prison sentences on the basis of the law.
“It is the abuse of such laws that, even when the law is legitimate or justified, that creates hatred, contempt and dissatisfaction,” he said.
Orengo observed that the use of ‘scorched up policy’ is counterproductive as it destroys the positive energy of the public.
He said that criminalization of politics marks the beginning of the ‘dark age’ for the Bill of Rights.
“Jubilee cannot win this war because it is based on a falsehood and a false sense of entitlement to occupy for all time the high offices of the state – through ‘criminalization of politics, enlargement of the space of intolerance, bigotry and negative ethnicity,” Orengo said.
He pointed out that matters of public concern are aired through self expression adding that the truth cannot be differentiated from falsehoods through ‘enforced silence’.
The Senator said that the country will begin experiencing ‘clean’ political conversations if the Opposition is recognized for the role it plays in State affairs.
“Hygiene in our political conversation will only develop if the Jubilee administration recognizes the opposition as an integral part of the state and treats it and the leaders with respect and decorum,” Orengo said.
Buja says
THIS INTIMIDATION IS JUST GOOD FOR OPPOSITION, BEFORE JUBILEE KNOWS IT UHURUTO WILL BE OUT! OPPOSITION SHOULD SHOUT LOUDER AND LOUDER AND GET UHURUTO IRRITATED MORE AND MORE FOR MORE INTIMIDATION. PEOPLE LIKE THIS KIND OF POLITICS AND THE BENEFICIARY WILL BE RAILA GROUP!
musasia says
Kubafffff
jwegulo says
Wivu ni chanzo cha maradhi ya mwili. Kwani kuna wengine hawana haki dunia? Politicians safisheni roho zimechafuka.
ODM SG says
Ababu and even amos wako had no time for nonsense. The truth be told raila has no numbers to make him president come 2017. The rebellion in western and the coas is a tell , tell sign the come 2017 cord will fail badly.
global tourist says
THIS DRUNKEN DECAYING DICTATORSHIP THINK THEY CAN TAKE KENYA TO THE ERA OF ONE PARTY RULE.
TO HELL WITH DICTATORSHIP.
THEY MUST RESPECT FREEDOM OF SPEECH & EXPRESSION.
Sir Sovereinty says
Its time this regime stopped its intimidations, it was never like this with retired legitimate president kibaki, when people find mr drunk uhuru spleeping on the job, he should pack n go home he is the most international embarrasment kenyans ever had…kudos to the new african water ambassador to the un…
kenya today says
read my name
khalwaleist says
The era of dictatorship and ended a long time ago!! We demand freedom of the media!!
Pascal Modiangi says
Not yet uhuru
Kiprono says
Uhuru na kazi
Dfre says
If the state had interest then why did they not send their investigation panel over to Busia.Let the media be given their own space. Hii si Uhuru na hii si kuchapa kazi.
Obed Ndege says
let them submit as the order says. Arguing is’nt the solution.
KINGI says
This is the time for more protest. Liberty shall never come on a silver plate. We must stand firm, and shout the loudest, for this regime, to know that we will not allow anyone, anything or any institution to curtail our freedom.
biator says
kenya yetu
Watchy watchy... says
I think uhuru got scared after witnessing a maltitude of crowd that turned up to welcome baba!!! He knows if the trend continue he would be shown the door..but what is to be must be.
Anonymous says
The govmnt shud alow freedom of spich and exprsn
omar says
Not yet Uhuru
jaugana says
moi knew that luhya+ luos can make it to state house the octioned shikuku so ababu to pull up his socks
Ochieng Som says
Ukiona wameanza intimidation jua kumewaka mbaya na wameanza kuona vumbi,round hii hakuna kuiba ni kubaya
PAUL KOLUOCH. says
MR. PRESIDENT, LET YOUR ADVISERS GUIDE YOU WISELY. OTHERWISE, THEY’RE MISLEADING YOU.
true says
This is the highest hyraicky madness shown by gover
Dan Otieno says
let peace prevails
