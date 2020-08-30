Kenya Today

BREAKING: Uhuru makes surprise visit to Kisumu port, joins Raila inspecting ongoing projects

Photo (archives)President Uhuru accompanied by former Premier Raila Odinga in a visit to Kisumu port where they inspected several projects.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has made a suprise visit to Kisumu city in what is believed to an impromptu inspection of the ongoing revamping of the Kisumu port that is a gateway to Tanzania and Uganda. Uhuru was picked from Statehouse grounds and was expected to join former premier Raila Odinga.


According to reports, the President was picked by three Kenya Air Force helicopters and flew him to Kisumu, in an event where media and members of the public were barred from witnessing.

