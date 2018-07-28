Breaking: Uhuru Holds Talks With Mzee Moi, Set To Make Cabinet Changes Targeting DP Ruto Allies

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday paid a courtesy call to retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting has not been revealed but a brief statement from the former president’s office said Mr Kenyatta wished Mr Moi good health after his recent knee surgery.

“Mzee Moi, on the other hand, thanked President Uhuru for steering the country towards a path of unity,” the statement read.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, President Kenyatta went to attend the burial of former Kenya Defence Forces deputy chief Lt-Gen Joseph Kasaon’s wife, Sarah, in Rongai

The meeting comes in the wake of impending caninet reshuffle that will see Uhuru sack some ministers and PSs allied to William Ruto