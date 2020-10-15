BREAKING: Uhuru APPOINTS ambassadors, rewards IEBC Commissioner Nkatha Maina posted to Italy

President Uhuru has appointed several persons to head Kenya’s missions abroad as ambassadors and deputy ambassadors, among those in the list is IEBC vice chairperson Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina. She was part of the alleged election 2017 rigging cartel. She was appointed to deputize Chairman Wafula Chebukati even when it was obvious she was unqualified.

Nkatha had worked previously as a secretary cum receptionist at Kenya Wildlife Service before she moved to Australia following acontroversial murder of his husband a Mr Maina Keengwe. The Keengwe family hails from Nyamira North accused Nkatha of being complicity in the murder of their son.

Notification of Presidential Action – 15102020