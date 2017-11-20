Breaking: Two Killed in Nairobi And Migori Following Violent Protests Against Supreme Court For Validating Uhuru Fraudulent Win

Two dead

Two people have died from ongoing protests in Migori and Kibra area here in Nairobi after opposition supporters staged demonstrations against the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict that upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win.

In the first incident a protestor in Kibra was shot dead by anti- riot police at Olympic area during running battles between the demonstrators and police.

Kibra AP Commandant Enoch Maloba has confirmed the incident adding that the protestors have paralysed normalcy in the area.

In Migori County, one person was shot dead by anti-riot police who were battling with protestors who have blocked the Migori-Isebania highway in protest against the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict.