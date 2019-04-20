Breaking: Statement on death of Hon Jonathan Moi

STATEMENT ON DEATH OF JONATHAN TOROITICH

We the family of H.E Mzee Moi confirm the sad news on the passing on of Jonathan Toroitich.

Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter.

He was selfless family man, amiable, social and down – to – earth and industrious human being.

We are distraught as a family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately.

We will continue to inform Kenyans on a need be basis and further arrangements.

Hon. Senator Gideon Moi