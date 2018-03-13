BREAKING: STATEMENT By ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting, Supports Raila Uhuru Pact

PRESS STATEMENT

ODM PARLIAMENTARY GROUP MEETING

The ODM Parliamentary Group today held its first meeting since the beginning of the year. The meeting chaired by the Party Leader H.E. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga comes in the wake of a spate of activities that have taken place since January 30 this year when he was sworn-in as the People’s President at Uhuru Park grounds Nairobi, to last Friday’s engagement where on a framework with H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting and agreed to work together in the quest for peace and unity as well as addressing other social injustices that have bedeviled our country for years.

During today’s meeting, a raft of resolutions were made which included the following;

1. Members supported the initiative of revamping and revitalizing the Party as resolved at the meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) held here at Orange House on 23rd February 2018.

2. They welcomed the establishment of the Task Force to review the Party’s performance in the recent and preceding general elections with a view of coming up with findings and resolutions on how best we can improve going forward.

3. That the Party will do everything possible and within its means to recapture all the seats that may have been lost through petitions.

4. The members committed to faithfully contribute to the development and growth of the Party and furthering its programmes, including making regular financial contributions as required.

5. The members received the report from H.E. the Party Leader on his recent engagement with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and welcomed the initiative. They congratulated the two leaders for the courage, statesmanship and boldness that saw them put aside what looked like irreconcilable differences and meet for the sake of the nation.

6. The PG encouraged the Party Leader to stay focused on the big picture and the struggle for a better, just, inclusive and fair Kenya and refuse to be destructed by those positioning themselves for 2022.

7. The Members encouraged the Party Leader to use this engagement to seek Justice for the victims of Post-Election Violence as way to finding the lasting reconciliation and unit of the nation.

Signed at Orange House

Wednesday 13/03/2018