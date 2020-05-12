BREAKING: Speaker Lusaka confirms Murkomen, Kihika were SACKED legally, to vacate office immediately

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has upheld a resolution for the removal of Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Majority Leader and Majority Whip.

The Speaker said he had received minutes that showed 20 Senators attended the State House meeting and voted to effect changes in the Jubilee Senate leadership.

“I am satisfied that the changes were made in accordance with the Senate Standing Orders 19 (1)(2)(3)(40)(50) and (7) and meets the threshold required under Standing Order 19(5) there having been a majority of votes,” he said.

The Speaker said he had also received a duly-signed list of Senators who attended the State House meeting on May 11, 2020; the post-election coalition agreement between the Jubilee Party and the Kenya African National Union (KANU) as well as a certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties dated May 8, 2020.

According to Lusaka, the Majority has effected the changes and the Senate now recognises Samuel Poghisio (KANU’s West Pokot Senator) as Majority Leader; Irungu Kangata as Majority Whip and Farhiya Ali (Nominated Senator) as Deputy Majority Whip.

“I will make a reasoned ruling in due course,” the Speaker added.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Political Parties Disputes Resolution Tribunal had issued an interim order suspending the Jubilee-KANU coalition deal.

This after Kihika, Caleb Kositany (Soy MP), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East MP) and Albert Mutai (Jubilee Treasurer) moved to court in protest over the pronouncement from State House on the leadership changes.

A Notice of Motion had been scheduled for May 21, 2020 and was to be heard virtually inter-parties.

Responding to the Speaker’s announcement at the Senate, Murkomen lashed out citing the interim order.

He then claimed that the Speaker had been “pushed to a corner” to effect the changes and even accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of “lying to Kenyans.”

“Mr Speaker, this is not your decision. You made this decision under duress and undue influence and I am sorry you had to do it. Thank you, Mr Speaker,” an irate Murkomen said.

The Speaker however maintained his position that the changes were made in line with the Standing Orders.