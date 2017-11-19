Breaking! Sonko Scores Big, His Rescue Team Retrieves Wreckage Of The Ill-fated Nakuru Chopper

Sonko Rescue Team that’s sponsored by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Sunday made history by helping to locate and retrieve the ill-fated chopper that crashed into Lake Nakuru last month killing all five passengers on board.

However two bodies out of the five passengers who were onboard are still missing even after the recovery of the ill-fated helicopter that that crashed into the lake killing all five people on board.

On Friday, the Sonko Rescue Team retrieved the body of Veronica Muthoni, a victim of Lake Nakuru helicopter crash. Led by Moses Owala, the team of 10 led managed to locate and retrieve the body.

On Friday at noon, the divers had spotted the wreckage of the ill-fated chopper that crashed into the lake 31 days ago.

The recovery of Muthoni’s body has rekindled hopes of finding the bodies of Sam Gitau and John Mapozi.