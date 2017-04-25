Breaking: Sonko plans to punish Nairobi MPs that dumped him for Peter Kenneth ahead of tomorrow’s primaries

By Geofrey Njuguna



As Jubilee nears its Nairobi party primaries, it is now clear that some State House operatives want to rig out a section of current MPs and give their rivals direct nominations. Word has it that some of their rivals have been given the certificates already even before the nominations.

According to a confidant at State House, the cartels led by President Uhuru’s cousin Jommo Gesaga, Solicitor General Njee Muturi are determined to ensure those MPs are rigged out and their friends rigged in.

According to sources, everything is done behind the President’s back. It is also believed that the State House operatives are funded by Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko. Sonko is determined to ensure all the Members of Parliament supporting Peter Kenneth have paid dearly.

Ironically, the MPs that are condemned are among the hard working with the best development records in Nairobi.

Some of the MPs to be forcefully expunged from the Jubilee winning list and substituted by their rivals include Embakasi West MP George Theuri, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Makadara MP Bernard Mutura, Starehe MP Maina Kamanda (To be substituted by Jaguar),Kasarani MP Hon John Njoroge Chege (To be substituted by Mercy Gakuya), Roysambu MP Hon Waihenya Ndirangu (To be substituted by Mabaka. Women Reps Hon Rachael Shebesh and Millicent Omanga (To be substituted by Karen Nyamu).

Nairobi residents have been put on high alert by their leaders, to ensure they guard their votes closely after voting and ensure that each of their votes count.