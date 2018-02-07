BREAKING! Senator SAKAJA Rescues 160 Families Facing Eviction From NHC houses Pumwani

NAIROBI. More than 160 families in NHC Pumwani would be spending houseless cold nights in Pumwani, were it not for Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who came to rescue them from being evicted.

Senator Sakaja responded to a distress call from the residents after the NHC officials had pounced on them with a contingent of AP askaris.

The Senator cautioned the NHC officials from harassing the residents who have an impending case in court over the same matter.

He also emphasised that such inhumane eviction negates and contravenes one of the president’s big four plan of providing universal affordable housing.