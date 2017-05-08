BREAKING: Senator Muthama QUITS Machakos Senate Race, to DEDICATE his time 100% on Raila Presidential Campaign

Johnston Muthama will not defend his Machakos Senator seat in the general election and has turned his focus (100% of his time) to campaigns for NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Wiper party, which is led by NASA vice president candidate Kalonzo Musyoka, did not hold nominations for the position. The Senator is a member of the party and was presumed to be a direct candidate for the party.

Hon Muthama, a popular leader enters books of history for this great honour he has accorded Raila. The senator could have even won the Nairobi senate seat if he were to be interested. His moves puts Wiper party on an awkward position given the last minute rush to submit list of the candidates to IEBC.

Muthama also cited massive irregularities and injustice in the party, saying only the chosen few were given tickets.

“I regret the way Wiper is being micro-managed to the disadvantage of some party members. My decision was influenced by the way Wiper affairs are being conducted,” he said.

Muthama said he will not campaign anywhere for Wiper.

“As I contemplate my next move, I assure there will be a bruising political battle in Ukambani and that the voice of the people will be heard,” he said.

“I do not feel that I have the face, anymore, to campaign or face out supporters of Wiper all over because the party has betrayed the people’s trust, just like it did in 2013, by [imposing] Governor Alfred Mutua on the people.

