BREAKING SAD: Nairobi Metropolitan Services demolition leads to death of one, several injured

By Correspondent

A man lost his life while sixteen others are admitted in hospital after a house collapsed as the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) demolished structures in Mukuru slums.

Bulldozers from NMS were in the slum to demolish illegal structures to pave way for expansion of a road when the incident happened.

The deceased was identified as Gabriel Ndotono Maina whose body has been transferred to Chiromo mortuary.



According to area MCA, Evans Otiso the injured persons were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).The incident happened on Monday evening.

Residents said they had been given a one day notice to vacate their structures ahead of the demolition.

“This is Covid times yet the government has come to demolish houses leaving hundreds of families homeless..They should have given us sufficient time,” James Mwaniki, a resident said.